FSU's coaches soak up rare opportunity to see recruits in person

"We hit it pretty good," Norvell said Monday at his weekly press conference. "Obviously the bye week was a big week for us."

That changed over the past week, as the Seminoles' coaches were able to fan out during the bye week and check out high school football practices and games throughout Florida and beyond.

Then even after some of those guidelines were relaxed by the NCAA this past summer, Norvell and his staff had precious few opportunities to get out on the road and actually see prospects in person.

For most of Mike Norvell's first year at Florida State, COVID-19 restrictions made it almost impossible to interact with recruits on a face-to-face basis.

Norvell said no time was wasted.

Shortly after the Seminoles wrapped up practice last Wednesday, he was on a plane to check out a high school football practice. Then over the next four days, Norvell went in person to watch numerous practices and games in talent-rich South Florida.

"I was at a game Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday," Norvell said. "Some of those nights multiple games. Hitting schools throughout the state. It's important to me that we have that presence."

This wasn't the first time FSU's coaches have been on the road this season. Because the season opener against Notre Dame was played on a Sunday night, Florida State's coaches were able to go see several high school games on the previous Friday night. And there have been a few other individual trips here or there.

But this was the first time Norvell and his entire staff have been able to get out en masse.

Norvell wrapped up his busy excursion by attending Saturday night's game between nationally ranked St. Thomas Aquinas and Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons on Florida Atlantic University's campus in Boca Raton.

While college coaches are not allowed to speak with recruits during these off-campus visits right now -- this is only an evaluation period -- there is still plenty of value in being seen by recruits, such as star St. Thomas offensive lineman Julian Armella. And the trips also give coaches an opportunity to see recruits compete in actual games.

"It's critical to be able to go out and see kids live and in person ...," FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said. "When a kid is on the field in high school, he'd better be the best player. If you don't stand out -- if I don't notice you when you're on the field and say, 'That dude is different than everybody else' -- then all you are is, somebody else said you were good. ...

"So when we go to games, we're trying to evaluate what are the difference-makers."

The trips also give college coaches a chance to interact with those prospects' high school coaches, and Norvell said he could tell many have taken note of FSU's improvement this season.

"It was great to be able to get out into the high schools and to be able to have those conversations with coaches," Norvell said. "And just [hear] their perspective of the program and where it is. ... The positive feedback that we're getting from the coaches within the state, I'm grateful for them for all the time they took there toward the end of the week."

Norvell's philosophy on commits taking visits

Florida State's 2022 recruiting class has taken a couple of hits in recent weeks, with offensive lineman Aliou Bah and defensive end Trevion Williams both opening up their recruitments, but the Seminoles still boast 16 commitments and the nation's No. 9-ranked class.

No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter and a few other FSU commits have taken visits to other schools, but Norvell said that doesn't necessarily bother him as long as the recruits are up front with him and his staff about their intentions.

"Every situation is unique to itself," Norvell said. "There's been guys that have been committed that are very firm in that commitment and, whether it's for an experience or a reason, they go and look at things -- whether it's official, unofficial. The communication is the biggest piece with me. There's been times in the past where guys that have committed and don't communicate very well, and all of a sudden you see or hear that there's a visit [to another school].

"Where there's a communication breakdown, that's where concern really jumps in."

But in general, Norvell said, he's so confident in what Florida State has to offer that he believes visits to other programs will only reinforce what is so special about the Seminoles.

"I know the opportunity that's here for them," FSU's second-year head coach said. "When they get the chance to go see other places, to kind of validate why Florida State is the best fit for them, that's sometimes a real positive for us."

