Coburn sent his comments directly to the Seminoles' student-athletes, while others made their comments on social media or through traditional media outlets.

With protests for racial equality and calls for an end to police brutality taking place throughout the country, several Florida State coaches, players and athletics director David Coburn made statements about the situation on Tuesday.

"I want you to know that I, along with our administrators, coaches and staff, share the range of emotions that the death of George Floyd and similar incidents of racial injustice have provoked in all of us," Coburn said in his statement to FSU's student-athletes. "Please know that FSU Athletics supports achieving real, sustainable change to bring about racial equality in our country, and we will play an active role in creating positive change. We stand united in support of you."

Coburn also encouraged student-athletes to participate in an athletics department Zoom conversation on the topic Wednesday evening, titled, "Open Arms, Open Ears."

Head coach Mike Norvell, meanwhile, told the Athletic that he discussed the issues with every player on his team and encouraged them to share their feelings.

"I went back and forth individually with every player this week," he said. "And that was something that was important to me because this is a heartbreaking time in our country. You see hate and you see discrimination. You see some of the acts that have occurred; I mean, it is a problem. And it's something that we have to stand together and we have to work to get it fixed. I'll continue to share with our guys the platform that they have and the opportunity that is there for them to make a difference, to be an influence and to be able to impact our country in a positive way ...

"I told these guys just how grateful I am to be a part of this journey with them because they are the future."

While not every FSU assistant football coach is active on social media, several made comments on Twitter:

This was from longtime defensive line coach Odell Haggins: