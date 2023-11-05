PITTSBURGH — Konata Mumpfield beat Fentrell Cypress deep, but the Florida State cornerback caught up and stripped the ball free just before the Pitt receiver reached the corner of the end zone. As the ball went into the end zone, Cypress quickly fell on it for a touchback. If there was a play that encapsulated FSU’s defense on Saturday it was that effort play by Cypress, the first of a season-best three takeaways for the Seminoles. The play looked like a major negative for FSU but it stopped Pitt from not just a touchdown but from building any significant momentum. “That play from Fentrell, that kind of is who we are as a defense,” defensive tackle Braden Fiske said. “Not the big play but the effort play. You get down there, you’re never dead. That’s a huge play. That’s a huge turning point in the game. Huge momentum shift. That’s really what we’re all about.” Said linebacker Kalen DeLoach: “It shows you that we got guys who can run, guys willing to fight, give us an extra play. Major play. Major momentum swing.”

FSU’s defense was hit for some big plays but for the most part kept Pitt in check. Consider this when evaluating Pitt’s 333 offensive yards: The Panthers had five pass plays of 15 or more yards. Five catches went for 164 yards, including the 82-yarder. But Christian Veilleux’s other 10 completions went for just 80 yards. Pitt had 89 rushing yards, already a good number. But four carries were for 10 or more yards and combined for 58 yards. Pitt’s other 20 carries were for 31 yards. And another big one that added up over the course of the game: Pitt converted on its fourth-down attempt but went 0 for 11 on third downs. "Defense made big plays, created takeaways," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "Very impactful throughout the contest. Unbelievable on third downs." While the big plays are somewhat concerning, three takeaways as well as the Seminoles’ ability to force nine punts kept Pitt from doing all that much damage. “At times I thought we played awesome,” Fiske said. “There were a few times we had a few slip-ups and let them get out there and make a few plays.”

The day continued one positive trend. Even though FSU has faced some quarterbacks of a lesser caliber of late in the ACC, Veilleux completed 15 of 36 (41.6 percent) of his passes. Coming into Saturday, the Seminoles were the only team in the nation to allow a combined completion percentage of 49.4 for opposing passers. There were also some firsts. The run defense allowed just 3.7 yards per carry, holding Pitt below the 100-yard mark. It’s the first game this season that the Seminoles held an opponent below that total. Fiske and freshman defensive back Ashlynd Barker also had their first sacks at FSU. Cypress had his first career forced fumble. But for Conrad Hussey, a summer arrival as a true freshman, making big plays is the expectation. He added a forced fumble as well as his first career interception, giving him three takeaways in 2023. “He works his butt off and it shows,” Fiske said. “Every time he’s had a chance to get on the field, it shows."