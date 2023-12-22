Florida State shot just 31.5 percent from the floor. But the Seminoles had more than enough defense, producing 14 steals.

Primo Spears scored 12 points, making 7 of 9 free-throw attempts, and adding in three steals as the Florida State men’s basketball team captured a 67-61 victory over Winthrop on Friday night.

Jamir Watkins added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Seminoles (6-5) forced 24 turnovers. The Seminoles led the ACC in steals (9.3) coming into the game and needed the defense to hold off an upset bid from Winthrop, which is ranked 154th in the KenPom standings.

FSU shot just 17 of 54 (31.5 percent) from the floor but went to the line often, making 30 of 42 (71.4 percent) of their shots. Darin Green Jr. made 2 of 6 shots from beyond the arc, contributing toward his eight points, but the Seminoles were just 3 of 18 from 3-point range.

Freshman forward Taylor Bowen stood out on the defensive end of the court, blocking three shots. He also had six rebounds, although just two points on 1 of 5 shooting.

Nick Johnson had 15 points and Kelton Talford added 14 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop (8-6).