FSU's Dugans goes in-depth about Winston Wright rehab, new-look WR corps

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

“When you get a chance to see him and how he’s handling things, it just inspires you as well. As a coach, as a mentor. Just to see him out there catching balls again. That was awesome.”

“Well, for one, he’s had a positive attitude. The kid has been unbelievable,” Dugans said, before having to pause for a few moments to regain his composure. “When that happens and a kid transfers in, expectations and all that stuff, wants to play and everything. And that happens to him. …

Midway through the interview, Dugans was asked about redshirt junior Winston Wright, who has endured a tougher offseason than any other Seminole and is still recovering from a serious car accident in March.

When fourth-year receivers coach Ron Dugans met with the media ahead of the start of Florida State's 2022 fall camp on Tuesday, he praised his newcomers and returnees alike for their work since the end of spring football.

Florida State signed four transfer wide receivers after the 2021 season, and Wright came in with the most impressive credentials of the bunch. He caught 63 passes with five touchdowns last season at West Virginia, and he was penciled in as the Seminoles' slot receiver this fall.

Then came his car accident in March, which left him with a serious leg injury and questions about when he might be able to return to the field.



Dugans didn’t get specific about Wright’s status and how close he is to full speed, but he did say that Wright already has seen light participation in practice.

“Catching balls, caught a couple kickoffs. Not running or anything like that,” Dugans said. “The little movement was really good and inspiring. I’m excited about him.”

FSU head coach Mike Norvell expressed similar sentiments about the West Virginia transfer when he was asked about him last week.

“Doing a great job. Just his mindset, his approach, such a positive attitude. It’s something that was absolutely outside of his control. He’s definitely well-advanced in his rehabilitation,” Norvell said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to help him on that journey to get him back as quick as possible. He’s got a special mindset, he’s a special young man.”

Even though Wright won't be full-go for the start of camp, Dugans said he has provided inspiration for his new teammates.

“Other guys see it,” Dugans said. “Just to see his bad case of the ‘wants’. And a positive attitude. Those other guys, each one of those guys brings something to the table. We talk about togetherness in that room, no matter what.”

FSU's other WR transfers are making an impact as well, led by former Oregon wideout Mycah Pittman. Dugans said Pittman has done such a good job of learning the Seminoles' offense that he now can line up at multiple positions.



“First of all, he’s a competitor,” Dugans said. “I know that he wants to be a really good football player. And that’s what you want when it comes to a guy like him. You talk about Winston and some of those other guys, that’s what you want to see. And it rubs off on everybody.”

Continuing with the new faces set for their first fall camp with the ’Noles, Dugans raved about the measurables and athletic ability of 6-foot-7, 235-pound sophomore Johnny Wilson, and how Wilson can use that size to be a “dominant football player.”

“Just the fundamental part of it, the footwork. Still needing to clean up some of the change-of-direction stuff, body control. And just the mental part of it. The thing I’ve been challenging him with is playing big on every play,” Dugans said. “He’s been challenged, and I know he’s ready for it.”

After flashing as a true freshman and emerging as a starter for FSU in 2021, former four-star signee Malik McClain is one of the more intriguing returning names at receiver.

“He’s taken ownership not only of the football field but in the classroom as well,” Dugans said. “No matter what, play the next play. Just having a short memory. Been doing a good job with his steps, footwork, catching the football. He’s really improved that. I’m excited.”

The Seminoles' most experienced option at wideout is Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson, who broke through as a starter back in 2019 and has over 20 catches in each of the past three seasons.

Norvell said Wilson had put on about 10 pounds of muscle this offseason and is emerging as a much better leader. Dugans echoed that comment, saying he has watched Wilson take it upon himself to correct younger players on techniques during offseason drills.

“That was just really good to see,” Dugans said. “He’s being more consistent in doing that. I think he’s got a chance to have a good camp, which will lead to a good season for him.”