FSU's Dugans, Haggins receive contract extensions; Warwick promoted

But both assistants -- each of whom also happen to be former FSU standout players -- are at least staying through the 2022 season. Their contracts have not yet been made available to the media.

Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins both have signed contract extensions, a university spokesman confirmed late Monday afternoon. There had been fan and media speculation about their futures in recent weeks because each of their contracts were set to expire on Jan. 31.

Florida State's football coaching staff isn't coming back totally intact for Mike Norvell's third season as head coach, but there apparently won't be any more turnover than what was previously announced.

That means the only changes to the on-field staff apparently will be the departures of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Oregon and linebackers coach Chris Marve to Virginia Tech.

Marve has been replaced by former FSU senior analyst Randy Shannon, who also will assume the title of co-defensive coordinator. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins was promoted to offensive coordinator, while former senior analyst Tony Tokarz was promoted to quarterbacks coach.

This will be Haggins' 29th season on the Seminoles' coaching staff; he also holds the title of associate head coach and twice served as the team's interim head coach (in 2017 and 2019).

Dugans is entering his fourth season as FSU's wide receivers coach.

Warwick promoted to Associate A.D.

In other news, FSU also announced that Football Chief of Staff Bruce Warwick has been promoted to Associate Athletics Director for Football. In that role, Warwick will continue to oversee football-related operations as a member of the athletics leadership team.

“Bruce is a professional whose attention to detail and wealth of experience has been instrumental in the progress of our football program,” FSU athletics director Michael Alford said in a news release. “He will continue to serve as Coach Norvell’s top administrator while adding his expertise to our leadership team.”

Warwick has 31 years of experience, with 14 coming on the college level and 17 in the NFL. He has been chief of staff since December 2019.

