"I feel like we're paying attention to the little things a lot more. And guys are committed. You can just see it."

Obviously, there is plenty of room for improvement after last year's 3-6 campaign. But it's not just getting physically stronger and becoming more familiar with the playbook.

It's a mindset. It's a work ethic.

That's what Norvell is trying to instill in his football team after a year in which COVID-19 turned the college football world inside out. And now he gets an actual entire spring to work with his players and fully implement an expectation level and a standard.

"I think there's a confidence in how they approach the work; there's not a lot of standalone moments out there on the field," Norvell said. "Every moment we're going to be working. ... They aren't in the shape that they will be in fall camp, but its two different seasons for us.

"And you could just see they had a confidence in the expectation in what we're asking them to do."