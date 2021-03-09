FSU's first spring practice has new look, new feel compared to last year
Unlike one year ago, the Florida State Seminoles are confident they'll get a full month of spring practice under head football coach Mike Norvell.
And judging by how they talked after Day 1 of spring practice on Tuesday, they're already starting to see major differences between March of 2020 and March of 2021.
"Honestly, I haven't felt this in three years of my college career," said redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis. "I've never felt a family. I feel like this team, we love each other. We trust each other ... and when it's time to work, it's time to work.
"I feel like we're paying attention to the little things a lot more. And guys are committed. You can just see it."
Obviously, there is plenty of room for improvement after last year's 3-6 campaign. But it's not just getting physically stronger and becoming more familiar with the playbook.
It's a mindset. It's a work ethic.
That's what Norvell is trying to instill in his football team after a year in which COVID-19 turned the college football world inside out. And now he gets an actual entire spring to work with his players and fully implement an expectation level and a standard.
"I think there's a confidence in how they approach the work; there's not a lot of standalone moments out there on the field," Norvell said. "Every moment we're going to be working. ... They aren't in the shape that they will be in fall camp, but its two different seasons for us.
"And you could just see they had a confidence in the expectation in what we're asking them to do."
