FSU's first true road game of 2024 season at SMU set for primetime

Florida State's first true road game of the 2024 season will be played under the lights in Dallas.

The ACC announced Monday that the Seminoles' (0-3, 0-2 in ACC) road game at SMU (2-1) will be played at 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 and broadcast on ACC Network from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

This will be SMU's first ACC game since joining the conference this summer. It'll also be the first ever matchup between the Seminoles and Mustangs.

Before that game next weekend, FSU hosts Cal this Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) while SMU hosts in-state rival TCU Saturday at 5 p.m.

