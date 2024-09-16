FSU's first true road game of 2024 season at SMU set for primetime

in other news
Quote book, video: Mike Norvell on FSU's loss to Memphis
Coach Mike Norvell discusses Florida State's 20-12 loss to Memphis on Saturday.
Florida State offers 2026 four-star athlete Xavier Lherisse
Florida State extended an offer to Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie four-star safety Xavier Lherisse during his visit.
Osceola Video: Legacy Walk as FSU arrives before Memphis game
The Florida State football team arrived at a different location, the Moore Athletic Center, ahead of Saturday's game.
Hykeem Williams set to make season debut, veteran DB out for Memphis game
FSU gets back one key player but will be without a veteran in the secondary today vs. Memphis.
Live Updates: FSU looks for first win of the season vs. Memphis
Follow along as FSU chases that elusive first win of the 2024 season Saturday afternoon.
in other news
Quote book, video: Mike Norvell on FSU's loss to Memphis
Coach Mike Norvell discusses Florida State's 20-12 loss to Memphis on Saturday.
Florida State offers 2026 four-star athlete Xavier Lherisse
Florida State extended an offer to Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie four-star safety Xavier Lherisse during his visit.
Osceola Video: Legacy Walk as FSU arrives before Memphis game
The Florida State football team arrived at a different location, the Moore Athletic Center, ahead of Saturday's game.
Florida State's first true road game of the 2024 season will be played under the lights in Dallas.
The ACC announced Monday that the Seminoles' (0-3, 0-2 in ACC) road game at SMU (2-1) will be played at 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 and broadcast on ACC Network from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
This will be SMU's first ACC game since joining the conference this summer. It'll also be the first ever matchup between the Seminoles and Mustangs.
Before that game next weekend, FSU hosts Cal this Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) while SMU hosts in-state rival TCU Saturday at 5 p.m.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple