FSU's Fuller, Shannon eager to work together as co-defensive coordinators

Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller needed only a split-second to recommend a replacement when linebackers coach Chris Marve informed head coach Mike Norvell he was leaving to become defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. "When Mike told me it was happening, he said, 'What do you think?'" Fuller recalled. "I said Randy." And that was about the extent of FSU's search for a new linebackers coach. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Adam Fuller (left) and Randy Shannon will be FSU's co-defensive coordinators in 2022. (Gene Williams and USAToday Sports Images)

With Norvell likely already leaning that way -- the Seminoles' head coach was ecstatic to bring Randy Shannon in as a senior analyst last spring -- Fuller's blessing made it a simple decision. "He's an unselfish, smart, veteran ... gets along with people, great teacher. He offers a lot of things," Fuller said. "And for me, I felt super comfortable with him. And he's super qualified." More than qualified, actually. Shannon has been a college assistant coach for three decades, he was head coach at the University of Miami from 2007-10, and he has served as defensive coordinator at UM, Florida and UCF. And with at least one other ACC school pursuing him for a similar position, the Seminoles decided to offer Shannon the linebackers coaching job and also the title of co-defensive coordinator. While that meant giving up sole possession of the coordinator title, Fuller said that was not a problem at all. "I've got a really good rapport with him," Fuller said. "I trust him. So it was easy for me. When I went to Mike, I said, 'This is the guy I want.' Mike agreed, and we hired him." FSU was able to bring Shannon in as an analyst last April after UCF went through a coaching regime change following the 2020 season. Because the Knights were still paying the final year of his contract, FSU had to pony up just $45,000 to bring Shannon on board. Shortly after the veteran coach arrived, Fuller said, it was obvious he would fit in well with the Seminoles' staff. "He's team-first approach," Fuller said. "He's a tireless worker. He cares about others. And he works really hard."