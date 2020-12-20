It was pretty much a foregone conclusion, but Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen made it official on Sunday, announcing he is leaving the Seminoles and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Nasirildeen only played in two games as a senior after rehabilitating from major knee surgery, but he is considered one of the nation's top safeties when healthy. He could have returned for another season in Tallahassee, but decided instead to jump to the next level.

The North Carolina native led FSU in tackles as a sophomore and junior. He posted a combined 192 tackles in those two seasons combined.

