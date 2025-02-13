FSU's Jamie Arnold is in control, but change-up could be a difference maker

Jaxson West feels opposing hitters’ pain. West is Florida State’s catcher, so he’s seen thousands of Jamie Arnold’s fastballs and sliders rocket toward his mitt from the same release point.

And now Arnold has added a change-up. West has hit against his teammate often in fall ball and the preseason, with little to show for his efforts in the batter’s box.

“I have a better understanding than most,” West said. “It definitely doesn't make it easy. But I think the best I've ever done is drew a walk against him or something. I don't think I've ever squared him up. Especially left on left. I guess I have a little bit of an advantage, but it doesn't help much.”

Arnold had one of the best 2024 seasons of any college pitcher, recording 159 strikeouts (with just 26 walks) in 105.2 innings. He went 11-3 with a 2.98 ERA, a first-team All-American who pitched deep into games and often set the tone for the weekend with his outings on Friday nights.

And he did all of it with what are considered in scouting parlance as two “plus” pitches. Now he has a third.

“Really all I wanted was a third pitch,” Arnold said. “I just needed to show it. It turned into being a pitch where I think it’s up there with my other two. Right now it’s just trying to keep it in the zone and keep it to the certain spots that I want it. It moves a lot so that’s been tough trying to gauge where to start it.

“But right now I’m comfortable with it and I have a good feel for it in the zone. If I can keep it there then I think it will be good for me this year.”

When FSU opens the 2025 season on Friday against James Madison, Arnold will of course be on the mound to start the series. USF transfer Joey Volini will start on Saturday, while Ole Miss transfer Wes Mendes will start on Sunday. All three are friends and pitched at Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High.

The preseason praise for Arnold has been widespread. In anonymous balloting of MLB scouting directors by Baseball America, Arnold was first with the best fastball, best fastball movement, best breaking ball and best command. Three college coaches, including Virginia’s Brian O’Conner, were asked by theAthletic.com for the top pitcher in the nation and answered Arnold.

“It’s cool to have all of the stuff,” Arnold said of the preseason All-American honors. “But right now it doesn’t mean anything. If I do what I need to do every day, the good things will come. I don’t really worry too much about that. I have a whole season to pitch. That’s what I’m worried about right now.”

That mindset is the right one. While it remains to be seen if Arnold can exceed the lofty expectations every night, whether he has three plus pitches or has to battle, the junior left-hander feels better prepared for what’s ahead.

He knows now about the workload after pitching a long college season and helping FSU make a deep run at Omaha. He’s pitched with Team USA. He’s learned how to rest and recover, using the sauna, hot and cold tubs.

“There’s a lot that going into that behind the scenes that people don’t see that gives him the best chance to handle that workload,” FSU pitching coach Micah Posey said.

When asked about his growth and development, Arnold cited his maturity.

“Coming in here as a freshman until now, it’s like I’ve grown and matured a lot,” Arnold said. “That’s been the biggest thing to me is realizing there’s life outside of baseball, too. And just growing in that part of life.”

West describes Arnold as a “super low key.” Posey says he’s a “real relaxed guy” off the field. But on the mound?

“Just a natural competitor,” West said. “That's real and authentic. What you're seeing on the field, that's not forced or anything. That's real, raw emotion.”