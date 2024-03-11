Florida State redshirt junior forward Jamir Watkins was selected to the All-ACC honorable mention team in voting announced on Monday.

Watkins scored in double figures in his last 17 games of the season for FSU (16-15).

He led the team with 15.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. Watkins also led the team in steals (57) and tied for the lead in assists (85).

North Carolina’s RJ Davis was an overwhelming choice for ACC player of the year.

2023-24 ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373

PJ Hall, Clemson, 363

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280

SECOND TEAM

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219

Norchad Omier, Miami, 172

Quinten Post, Boston College, 135

THIRD TEAM

DJ Horne, NC State, 109

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69

Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62

HONORABLE MENTION

Joseph Girard III, Clemson, 54

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 47

Jared McCain, Duke, 29

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 24

Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 16

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 12

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 10

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 10

Player of the Year

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 68 votes

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 1

Quinten Post, Boston College, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 43 votes

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 19

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 4

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 4

Quinten Post, Boston College, 2

Jaeden Zackery, Boston College, 1

Jack Clark, Clemson, 1

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 1

Rookie of the Year

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 20

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 5

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 2

Caleb Foster, Duke, 1

Kyshawn George, Miami, 1

Most Improved Player

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 30 votes

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 18

Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech, 12

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 5

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 3

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 3

Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 3

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1

Sixth Man Of the Year

Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 33 votes

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 20

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 6

Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, 5

Mason Madsen, Boston College, 4

Primo Spears, Florida State, 4

Caleb Foster, Duke, 3

Coach of the Year

Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 49 votes

Jeff Capel, Pitt, 12

Adrian Autry, Syracuse, 6

Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame, 3

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 2

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 1

Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech, 1

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1

All-Defensive Team

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 73 votes

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 65

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 48

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 26

Quinten Post, Boston College, 21

All-Rookie Team

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 73 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 73

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 65

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 60

Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 39