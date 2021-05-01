Thanks in part to a strong performance during Senior Bowl week, Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday by the Minnesota Vikings. Robinson became the second Seminole selected this year, joining second-round pick Asante Samuel, who went to the L.A. Chargers. Fellow Seminole defensive end Joshua Kaindoh then went at the end of the fourth round to the Kansas City Chiefs. Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Janarius Robinson leaves Florida State as a fourth-round NFL Draft pick. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Robinson had a solid but unspectacular career at Florida State. In 28 starts, he recorded 104 tackles, 19 for loss and had eight sacks. His overall numbers are rather pedestrian considering he logged over 1,600 snaps at FSU. But Robinson was one of the standouts during Senior Bowl practices and played well in that game. Kaindoh battled injuries throughout his Florida State career and never lived up to his recruiting hype as a five-star prospect. Kaindoh did not record a single sack as a senior with the Seminoles, but NFL scouts were intrigued by his measurables; he is listed by the NFL at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds. The highlight of his senior season was a pick-six during the Seminoles' upset of North Carolina.

Jets draft Nasirildeen in 6th round

After playing in just two games this past season for Florida State, star safety Hamsah Nasirildeen fell to the sixth round before being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. He went with the 186th pick overall -- the second selection of the sixth round -- to the New York Jets. Nasirildeen, who led FSU in tackles in 2018 and 2019, was on track to declare for the draft after his junior season and likely would have been at worst a second-round pick. But he sustained a torn ACL in the 2019 regular-season finale against Florida and missed most of the 2020 season.

Wilson, Terry go undrafted; both sign free agent deals

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and wide receiver Tamorrion Terry were both expected to be early round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft before choosing to come back for another year at Florida State. After disappointing final seasons in college, both players went undrafted in 2021. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, both players quickly signed free agent contracts. Wilson signed with the Cleveland Browns, while Terry landed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0Jyb3ducz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jy b3duczwvYT4gYXJlIHNpZ25pbmcgZm9ybWVyIEZsb3JpZGEgU3RhdGUgRFQg TWFydmluIFdpbHNvbiB0byBhIGh1Z2Ugcm9va2llIGZyZWUtYWdlbnQgZGVh bCB0aGF0IGluY2x1ZGVzIGEgJDMwLDAwMCBzaWduaW5nIGJvbnVzIHBsdXMg JDE2MiwwMDAgaW4gZ3VhcmFudGVlZCBiYXNlIHNhbGFyeSwgcGVyIHNvdXJj ZS4gQ2xldmVsYW5kIHdvbiBhIHN3aWZ0IGJpZGRpbmcgd2FyIGZvciBXaWxz b24sIG9uZSBvZiB0aGUgdG9wIHBsYXllcnMgdG8gZ28gdW5kcmFmdGVkLjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFRvbSBQZWxpc3Nlcm8gKEBUb21QZWxpc3Nlcm8pIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVG9tUGVsaXNzZXJvL3N0YXR1cy8x Mzg4NjI3MTg1MjUwOTU5MzYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAx LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=