FSU's Jermaine Johnson, Jammie Robinson earn 1st-team All-ACC honors

Johnson, from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, was the league’s top vote-getter with 189 points. In his lone season as a Seminole, Johnson tallied 70 tackles and led the ACC with 18.0 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks. His TFL and sack totals were the most by an FSU defender since DeMarcus Walker had 21.5 and 16.0, respectively, en route to ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016.

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and defensive back Jammie Robinson earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors Tuesday, two of eight Seminoles recognized by the league.

Entering conference championship weekend, Johnson leads all Power 5 defensive linemen in tackles and ranks in the top-six nationally in sacks and tackles for loss. Johnson was a four-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the most honors in 2021 for any defensive player. He opened the year with 2.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks against No. 9 Notre Dame and followed that up with 3.0 sacks and 4.0 TFL against Jacksonville State.

At Clemson, Johnson had 2.0 TFL and a strip-sack fumble that he recovered and returned for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Johnson had 3.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL in FSU’s 31-28 win over Miami and is the only Power 5 player in the country with multiple games with 3.0 sacks and 4.0 TFL. No player in the 66-game history of the FSU-Miami rivalry has had more TFL than Johnson and his 5.0 were the most in any game for a Seminole since 2012. Johnson also forced a fumble against Miami that FSU recovered and turned into a touchdown.

In addition to earning first team All-ACC honors, Johnson was the PFF ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Lombardi and Bednarik Awards as well as a midseason All-American by CBS Sports.

Robinson earned the most All-ACC votes for any safety in the league. The Cordele, Ga., native led FSU with 84 tackles and four interceptions, while his 7.0 tackles for loss ranked third on the team behind Johnson (18.0) and Thomas (12.0). Robinson wrapped his first season in Tallahassee with a standout game at Florida, finishing with 18 tackles, 1.5 for loss and an interception. He is the only player in the country this season, and the first player in the ACC since 2011, to reach those tackle and TFL numbers with an interception in a game.

Robinson also forced two fumbles, tied with Johnson for the team lead, and had a hand in six of FSU’s 20 takeaways on the season. Florida State ended the year with an interception in eight straight games, the Noles’ longest streak since 2003-04 and tied for the longest streak in the country this season.

Thomas, from Miami, formed a formidable duo at defensive end with Johnson, finishing with 42 tackles, 12.0 for loss, 6.5 sacks and a team-high 15 quarterback hurries. Thomas was twice the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, with 2.0 sacks against NC State and 2.0 sacks and 3.0 TFL at Boston College.

Against the Eagles, Thomas was credited with 11 quarterback pressures by PFF, the most in the country that week.

Corbin, from Rockledge, Florida, led FSU’s rushing attack with 887 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Corbin’s run of 89 yards in the season opener against Notre Dame was the longest in the ACC this season, and his 75-yard touchdown against Louisville was the second-longest in the league. Corbin needed just 11 carries to run for a career-high 159 yards against the Cardinals.

He is just the fourth player in school history, joining Dalvin Cook, Chris Thompson and Sammie Smith, with multiple 75-yard touchdown runs in a season.

Corbin led the ACC with 6.20 yards per carry and had four 100-yard rushing games – against Notre Dame (144), Jacksonville State (109), Louisville (159) and UMass (127).

Gibbons, from St. Petersburg, started 11 of 12 games at left guard and was the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after FSU’s win at North Carolina. Florida State broke the 200-yard rushing mark six times and ranked fourth in the ACC with a 4.78 yards per carry average.

Love-Taylor, from Trinity, Florida, made 10 starts at right guard. Behind Gibbons and Love-Taylor, FSU converted its final 32 Red Zone trips into points, the longest active streak in the country and the second-longest Red Zone streak this season behind only Oklahoma’s 44 straight.

Lovett, from Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Cooper, from Lilburn, Georgia, combined for 67 tackles, 9.0 for loss and 2.0 sacks. The FSU defense allowed opponents to score just 70.6 percent of the time in the Red Zone, second-best in the league, while the seven Red Zone turnovers forced were best in the conference.

Opponents averaged just 3.63 yards per carry against the Noles, fourth-best in the ACC.

Florida State’s eight All-ACC recognitions are the most for the Noles since 2016. On Monday, quarterback McKenzie Milton was named the Piccolo Award winner as the league’s most courageous player.

On Wednesday, the ACC Players and Rookies of the Year will be announced. The ACC Coach of the Year will be named Thursday morning.

