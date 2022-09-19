Another Florida State wide receiver has earned an ACC honor.
Two weeks after FSU wideout Ontaria Wilson was named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week for his two-touchdown performance in the Seminoles' win over LSU, Johnny Wilson was named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week for his two-touchdown showing in FSU's win at Louisville.
In the victory, Wilson recorded career highs of seven catches for 149 yards and two touchdown catches. He caught the game-tying touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the game-winning touchdown a few minutes after that.
In three games at FSU, Wilson has already recorded more receiving yards (260) and receiving touchdowns (2) than he had in eight career games over two seasons at Arizona State.
With Wilson's honor, players have won ACC Wide Receiver of the Week each of the last two weeks the Seminoles have played. Before that, FSU had won one total ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honor over the 2019 through 2021 seasons.