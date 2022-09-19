Another Florida State wide receiver has earned an ACC honor.

Two weeks after FSU wideout Ontaria Wilson was named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week for his two-touchdown performance in the Seminoles' win over LSU, Johnny Wilson was named the ACC Wide Receiver of the Week for his two-touchdown showing in FSU's win at Louisville.

In the victory, Wilson recorded career highs of seven catches for 149 yards and two touchdown catches. He caught the game-tying touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the game-winning touchdown a few minutes after that.