FSU's lack of rebounding effort frustrates Leonard Hamilton
Florida State doesn’t play a true center yet has had some good games on the boards this season. But the Seminoles’ loss against Clemson was their worst effort, as the Tigers had a 17-rebound advantage in a 78-67 victory.
FSU’s top rebounders were guard Darin Green Jr. (five) and Jamir Watkins (four). That’s not surprising given Watkins is FSU’s leading rebounder, but Baba Miller, Cam Corhen and Jaylan Gainey combined for just three rebounds in the game. Clemson had four players with six or more rebounds.
“One of the players said that they were physical,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “But I can’t see that when we normally have been flying from the corners to the top of the key, getting tip-ins. We were not as focused on offensive rebounding as we have been. I thought that there were some times that I don’t know who would have got them but we didn’t go. We stood and looked over someone’s shoulder. They do a very good job of blocking out. …
“You just can’t accept it. And I thought there were times when we just accepted the block out and weren’t nearly as aggressive as I thought we could be.”
FSU (11-7, 5-2 ACC) has had some good moments on the boards this season but also some dreadful nights. Saturday was statistically their worst, surpassing the 15-rebound edge Florida had in Gainesville.
But there’s also what Hamilton as well as observers could see on Saturday: Corhen had one rebound in 14 minutes, Gainey had no rebounds in 10 minutes and Miller had two rebounds in 24 minutes. Each has had enough positives in January, notably Miller with eight boards in the win at Miami and nine rebounds in the victory at Notre Dame.
|Game / result
|Offensive boards
|Rebounding
|
UF 89, FSU 68
|
UF: 20, FSU: 17
|
UF 48-33
|
FSU 77, Colorado 71
|
Colo: 16, FSU: 15
|
Colorado 46-38
|
UNC 78, FSU 70
|
UNC: 11, FSU 9
|
UNC 39-30
|
SMU 68, FSU 57
|
SMU: 15, FSU 13
|
SMU 43-33
|
FSU 67, Winthrop 61
|
Winthrop: 12, FSU 12
|
Winthrop 43-36
|
FSU 82, Ga. Tech 71
|
GT: 9, FSU: 9
|
FSU 29-22
|
FSU 77, Va. Tech 72
|
FSU 11, VT: 7
|
VT 35-32
|
FSU 87, Wake 82
|
Wake: 9, FSU 5
|
Wake 34-25
|
FSU 84, Miami 75
|
FSU: 15, Miami 10
|
FSU 41-35
|
Clemson 78, FSU 67
|
Clemson: 7, FSU: 3
|
Clemson 39-22
What does the chart above illustrate? There can be a direct correlation between rebounds and winning, especially offensive boards that result in putback baskets. FSU was dreadful on the offensive glass against Clemson, winning just three boards. But teams like FSU can also get away with losing the rebounding edge and still win.
The Seminoles are known for rolling out deep rosters with length and athleticism. This team has that. But it also doesn’t play a true center, with true freshman Waka Mbatch playing just four minutes this season and likely nowhere near ready as a still developing prospect to post up for boards in the ACC.
FSU has been able to defeat teams with shorter lineups. Miami is one example and the Seminoles were +6 in the boards in the road win. If half of rebounding is about effort, what the Seminoles can’t have is days like they had against Clemson. While he wasn’t speaking directly about rebounding, one of Hamilton’s comments stings when addressing the lack of focus on Saturday.
“I thought we exposed a little immaturity by not understanding that you've got to turn it up a notch every time you play when you got the bullseye on your shirt,” Hamilton said.
Syracuse mixing man and zone under new coach
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim was known for his 2-3 zone defenses. That philosophy has lessened under Adrian "Red" Autry, a longtime Syracuse assistant who is now in his first season as head coach. How different is this Syracuse team?
"It’s no doubt that they really attack off the dribble," Hamilton said. "They’re playing as fast as they can play. They’re not playing nearly as much zone. They might mix it in a little more here and there.
"Red is playing a lot more man to man than I’ve known them to play in the past. Red has put his own identity on the program, what he believes in and how he feels like he wants to move forward with his coaching career. You got to respect him for that."
Syracuse is 13-5 going into Tuesday's game with FSU. The Orange have not lost at home in 2023-24.
McLeod injured
Syracuse center Naheem McLeod, who transferred from FSU, is out for the season after undergoing foot surgery. McLeod averaged 3.9 points and 4.3 rebounds before suffering his injury.
