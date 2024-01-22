Florida State doesn’t play a true center yet has had some good games on the boards this season. But the Seminoles’ loss against Clemson was their worst effort, as the Tigers had a 17-rebound advantage in a 78-67 victory.

FSU’s top rebounders were guard Darin Green Jr. (five) and Jamir Watkins (four). That’s not surprising given Watkins is FSU’s leading rebounder, but Baba Miller, Cam Corhen and Jaylan Gainey combined for just three rebounds in the game. Clemson had four players with six or more rebounds.

“One of the players said that they were physical,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “But I can’t see that when we normally have been flying from the corners to the top of the key, getting tip-ins. We were not as focused on offensive rebounding as we have been. I thought that there were some times that I don’t know who would have got them but we didn’t go. We stood and looked over someone’s shoulder. They do a very good job of blocking out. …

“You just can’t accept it. And I thought there were times when we just accepted the block out and weren’t nearly as aggressive as I thought we could be.”

FSU (11-7, 5-2 ACC) has had some good moments on the boards this season but also some dreadful nights. Saturday was statistically their worst, surpassing the 15-rebound edge Florida had in Gainesville.

But there’s also what Hamilton as well as observers could see on Saturday: Corhen had one rebound in 14 minutes, Gainey had no rebounds in 10 minutes and Miller had two rebounds in 24 minutes. Each has had enough positives in January, notably Miller with eight boards in the win at Miami and nine rebounds in the victory at Notre Dame.