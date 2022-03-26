FSU's large transfer class makes presence felt in first spring scrimmage
They had seen them work out all winter and take part in six practices during the first two weeks of spring drills.
But Saturday marked the first time Florida State's football coaches saw their large group of college transfers take part in a live scrimmage inside Doak Campbell Stadium, and the results sounded extremely positive.
From Oregon transfers RB Trey Benson and WR Mycah Pittman to turning in big plays to UCF transfer Tatum Bethune continuing to establish his presence as a leader in the linebacker unit, nearly all of the nine available transfers were praised after the scrimmage. (FSU's 10th transfer, WR Winston Wright, is recovering from a recent automobile accident and is not expected back this spring.)
"It's great seeing the newcomers get that first opportunity," Norvell said, pointing out it was the first time for the players to be on the field without their coaches, who stood on the sideline as if it was a real game. "It didn't slow 'em. Those guys went out there, competed hard, and it was definitely good to see."
Here is a breakdown of the transfers who were talked about in detail following the scrimmage:
RB Trey Benson
"Trey Benson had a couple of big runs," Norvell said. "Showcased his speed and athleticism. He was really impressive."
Norvell explained that the coaches originally planned to be cautious with Benson this spring to make sure there were no lingering effects from the major knee injury he sustained late in 2020. But that is apparently no longer a concern.
"We started slow the first week, trying to pick our (spots)," Norvell said. "This last week, coming back off spring break, you see the confidence in how he's running. Today, he had a couple of plays down at the goal line where you feel his power. He got in the open field today, and you feel his speed. It's a good combination for a 215-pound back."
Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins also offered up rave reviews for the Mississippi native.
"Trey's a competitor," Atkins said. "If we tried to limit him, he'd probably run through the coaching box to try to get out onto the field. He wants it. ... Of course, we're going to monitor him, but he's ready to go. He's running hard. He's picking up the plays. We're not babying him at all. He is focused, and I love just his approach to going in and competing with a pretty established room."
WR Mycah Pittman
"Mycah was able to have another touchdown," Norvell said after the scrimmage. "He's getting on a pretty good roll of what we're asking him to do."
FSU brought in four wide receiver transfers this offseason, and Pittman has started to emerge as a major weapon in the Seminoles' passing game. He had multiple touchdowns in Thursday's practice and then another on Saturday.
While Wright is sidelined following his accident, 6-7 Arizona State transfer Johnny Wilson has been very impressive at times during practice, and Deuce Spann has shown plenty of potential with his size (6-4, 200) and speed. Neither of those two was singled out Saturday, but Atkins said they are all helping to upgrade the wide receiver unit as a whole -- by providing their talents and also pushing the returning players.
"To get these reps and raise the competition in the room is just raising the standard in the room," Atkins said. "All of those guys, I've been pleased with."
