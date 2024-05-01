Florida State used a remarkable 12-run fifth inning to win the first rivalry game in Gainesville.

The Seminoles nearly matched it on Wednesday, pulling off a six-run rally in the seventh inning to tie the game. But No. 9 Florida scored two runs in the ninth inning to take a 15-13 win over No. 14 FSU.

UF’s Kendra Falby hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth for what became the game-winning run.

Jaysoni Beachum went 3 for 5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI for FSU (40-11).

Kalei Harding had a solo home run in the third and an exclamation-point, three-run shot in the seventh to complete the rally. Harding’s shot capped a wild frame as Kaley Mudge had an RBI single, and Jaysoni Beachum followed with an RBI on a fielding error.

Harding went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBI.

Mimi Gooden (3-1) pitched 4.1 innings, giving up five earned runs in relief. Four FSU pitchers combined to give up 15 runs on 13 hits and eight walks.

The Gators improved to 40-12.

Up next

FSU next plays at Syracuse on Friday at 3 p.m. (ACC Network Extra). The Seminoles will stay out on the road and travel to Durham, N.C., for the ACC Tournament next week.