FSU's latest round of offers includes two 2026 four-star offensive tackles

Florida State extended a number of offers to prospects from the recruiting classes of 2026 through 2028 over the weekend. Here is a quick look at the newest recruits on the Seminoles recruiting radar.

2026 prospects

Greer is a Rivals Top 250 prospect and is ranked as the 173rd-best overall prospect in the country and the 19th-best offensive tackle in his class. His list of offers also includes Boston College, Florida, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and Notre Dame. Greer has been very active with his recruiting process. He has taken at least one unofficial visit, if not more, to all of those schools with the exception of BC, IND and Miami. Please click on the link below to view his HUDL highlights. Samuel Greer - Hudl

Smith is one of the highest ranked offensive tackle prospects in the country, where he is ranked 32nd-best by Rivals. He is also ranked as the 51st-best overall prospect in Florida. His list of offers also includes Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Stanford and Texas A&M. Please click on the link below to view his HUDL highlights. Mitchell Smith - Hudl

Belser, 6-2 and 215 pounds, is a three-star prospect from Philadelphia who has picked up offers from two ACC programs over the past week including FSU. The other offer was from Pitt. He also has offers from Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Duke, Indiana, Notre Dame and Penn State. Please click on the link below to view his HUDL highlights. Charles Belser - Hudl

Moody is a three-star prospect who is ranked by Rivals as the 22nd-best overall prospect in the state of Pennsylvania. He is list of offers also includes Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. Moody is also receiving interest from Rutgers. Please click on the link below to view his HUDL highlights. Jeese Moody - Hudl

Capeheart is committed to Mississippi State and has been since last November. His list of offers also includes Arizona State, Cal, UTEP, UTSA and UNLV. Please click on the link below to view his HUDL highlights. Camden Capehart - Hudl

Marchese has hauled in a number of offers since the new year began including Ole Miss, Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Utah, East Carolina, and Memphis. Please click on the link below view his HUDL highlights. Brady Marchese - Hudl

Sparks is currently unranked on Rivals but has a number of Power 4 offers to his name, including Kansas, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami and UCF. Please click on the link below to view his HUDL highlights.

JJ Sparks - Hudl

2027 prospects

Offers: Ohio State, West Virginia, Penn State, Purdue, Indiana, Kentucky and USF.

