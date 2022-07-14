FSU's Leonard Hamilton honored with Joe Lapchick Character Award

Add one more prestigious award to the trophy case of Florida State men's basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton.

Hamilton is one of four recipients of this year's Joe Lapchick Character Award, given annually to the people who make the biggest impact on and off the basketball court.

Along with Hamilton, former Belmont head coach Rick Byrd, former WNBA president and current Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, and former La Salle head coach Speedy Morris were also selected.

The award is named after Joe Lapchick, a former player and NBA and college head coach with the New York Knicks and St. John's University.

Hamilton, FSU's all-time winningest coach in program history, joins fellow legends such as Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Georgetown's John Thompson, Tennessee's Pat Summit and North Carolina's Dean Smith as honorees.

