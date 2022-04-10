FSU's lone official visitor, JUCO DB Justice Ugo, breaks down 'great visit'
During an action-packed recruiting weekend for the Florida State coaching staff, the Seminoles hosted a litany of key unofficial visitors.
The lone official visitor to check out the FSU campus during the spring game weekend was JUCO defensive back Justice Ugo out of Blinn College in Texas.
Ugo, who also played his high school ball in Texas, broke down every aspect of the trip and explained what made his visit memorable.
“It was a great visit. Great experience,” Ugo said. “Tallahassee is a beautiful place.”
The 6-foot, 3-inch defensive back, who has been picking up a number of offers recently, recapped what the message was from FSU’s staff.
“Really emphasize the type of person I am off the field and in the locker room," Ugo said. "You have to have a good team atmosphere before you have a good team. Somebody that can really gel with the team. Also, I have some athletic ability that can also help the team and DB depth. …
“They told me they value the type of person I am. My coaches telling them I never miss practice and stuff like that.”
During his two-day visit, Ugo took in the Garnet & Gold spring game and paid close attention to the play of the defensive backs.
“They played really well. They showed me that the coaches aren’t afraid to play younger players,” Ugo said. “They played really hard and looked like they are really trying to do something and are serious about football.”
