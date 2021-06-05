FSU's mad recruiting dash in June has been months in the making

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

Next up were recruiting coordinator David Johnson and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, followed by defensive line coaches Odell Haggins and John Papuchis.

Ten hours to go. Nine hours to go. Eight hours to go.

For the coaches, it was a way to build anticipation and excitement among fans and recruits for what the Seminoles felt was going to be a smashing success.

After nearly 15 months of an NCAA-mandated "dead" period due to the coronavirus pandemic, FSU had lined up a slew of blue-chip recruits for visits as soon as the ban on in-person recruiting was lifted.

The Seminoles called it Midnight Madness.

There were five-stars and four-stars coming in from around the country. They were committed prospects and surprise visitors.

At the time, it had the feeling of a sudden celebration. Something almost spontaneous.

In reality, it was weeks -- if not months -- in the making.

Charity Grady, who is FSU's director of on-campus recruiting, told Warchant that the Seminoles' staff first started hearing rumors back in early April that the NCAA might lift the dead period on June 1. The official announcement didn't come until April 15, but by then, the Seminoles were well into their planning.

"We were preparing just in case," Grady said. "But as soon as it became official, we were up and running. And we've been working on it ever since."

*ALSO SEE: Live updates from FSU's Saturday recruiting visits

*AND SEE: List of recruits expect to attend Sunday's FSU Mega Camp

While FSU hasn't yet landed any commitments from the first week of the open period -- at least not publicly -- there is no denying they've made a major splash when it comes to enthusiasm and excitement around the program.

Not only did the Seminoles get a head start on virtually every other college program by inviting select prospects to campus right after midnight on Monday, but they have managed to maintain that momentum throughout the week.

Several of the highest-profile visitors, including five-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman, four-star receiver/tight end Jaleel Skinner and four-star defensive lineman Bishop Thomas, indicated that Florida State is either leading the way or among the top few contenders. The Seminoles also appear to be a real player for five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella, four-star running back Jovantae Barnes and others.

One five-star prospect, Georgia defensive line commit Tyre West, made a trip to Tallahassee on Thursday just because he saw the buzz coming out of Tallahassee all week.

"I wanted to see if everything is as good as people say it is," he said.