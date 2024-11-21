FSU's Makayla Timpson embraces new mindset, leads nation in rebounds

Makayla Timpson makes it look easy. The reality is she’s had to work harder and pour in even more energy to maximize her ability as a rebounder.

Nobody in Division I women’s basketball is a better rebounder than Timpson, who averages 13.8 per game — and has three double-doubles in Florida State’s first five games.

“It’s something that she’s worked on and I’m proud of her growth on the defensive end, rebounding-wise,” FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “She is a phenomenal offensive rebounder. Which for a lot of people is the harder thing to do. But defensively she does so much for us. She’s rotating, she’s blocking shots, she’s guarding the biggest player on the other side.

“Her growth has been like, ‘Let’s just finish the play. You go get that defensive rebound. After all of the energy you have expended throughout the possession, make that pay off for yourself.’ I love that she has focused in on that and the numbers are really showing that consistently.”

Timpson always had the requisite height (6-foot-2) and heart. Her effort wasn’t lacking. But to Wyckoff’s point, with a new mindset to pursue those potential rebounds, Timpson could take the next step and be even better.

It’s tough to argue with what Timpson was doing in her first three years. She averaged 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds as a sophomore, and then averaged a double-double every time she stepped on the court in 2023-24 in producing 14.3 points and 10.0 rebounds.



