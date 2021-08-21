FSU's Marve evaluates linebacker corps after two weeks of camp

Heading into the 2021 season, it's the position group that might just be the biggest question mark for the Florida State football team. Returning veterans, returning freshmen, newcomers and an injured senior are all part of the puzzle assistant coach Chris Marve is trying to put together at a position that has performed well below FSU standards in recent years. "I think the guys are playing really fast," Marve said after Saturday's practice. "I think they're playing with great confidence. They're putting a significant amount of work in away from the facility, and I think it's been very visible when we get to practice. They're communicating really well. They're playing with great anticipation. ... "I hope we can continue to do that and be consistent with those things, because at this position, those are things that are necessary to be very successful." *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Florida State linebackers coach Chris Marve watches on as Amari Gainer goes through a drill in practice. (Gene Williams)

With redshirt senior and leading tackler Emmett Rice's status still uncertain while he rehabs from injury, someone on the roster is going to have to step up. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke glowingly about underclassmen D.J. Lundy and Kalen DeLoach after the Seminoles' scrimmage last Saturday, and they've just continued to make flash plays throughout the week of practice. "I feel like this year I'm a lot more comfortable than I was last year," Lundy said. "Just knowing the scheme. Just knowing the little things, how the defense works together, knowing like where I'm supposed to fit to help my teammates. "It's been a huge development in my game this year over the summer and the spring." He's not alone.

DeLoach, a redshirt sophomore, believes he has made enormous strides as well. "I just feel like my confidence, gaining more confidence in the game again," DeLoach said. "And just being out there with everybody that's going to do their job. I feel like as a defense we came together a lot this spring. We learned a lot from each other." ***More updates from Saturday's practice*** Here's what Marve had to say about the two underclassmen, as well as the other Florida State linebackers he was asked about following Saturday's practice. On DeLoach: "He's a young man who has grown up. Being a part of the program now for a second year, he's matured in a lot of ways. Not just as a football player and understanding the game, but also as a young man away from the field. So, it's been really impressive to watch him. "You can see him flying around. He's playing with great confidence. He's communicating, he's respected by his teammates. And I think it all stems from the work he put in this offseason. ... He's a young kid who loves this game, loves his teammates. And he's been fun to coach and fun to watch."