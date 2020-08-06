On Thursday afternoon, one day before Florida State's football team opens preseason camp, Marvin Wilson made it crystal clear where his focus was for the fall of 2020.

"I'm really just focused here in Tallahassee," the Seminoles' star defensive tackle said. "My feet are here in Tallahassee. ... I'm just trying to focus on what we got going on here with the Seminole brand - and moving forward.

"As far as opting out? I didn't come back to just sit out or opt out and go prepare for the league. I think that's just taking the easy way out. For me personally, I came back because I have work here to do in Tallahassee."

With players from around the country (like Miami star defensive end Greg Rousseau) announcing they would be opting out for the upcoming season or organizing to make demands from their conferences before they agree to take the field, Wilson said none of that has even crossed his mind.

He's a surefire NFL draft pick, and he might be a first-rounder. He's a preseason All-American and considered one of the best defensive linemen in the country.

But first and foremost, he said during Thursday's Zoom call with the media, is that he's a Florida State Seminole. And he's almost excited beyond words about getting a chance to get back on the practice field with his teammates.

"I came back for my senior season for a reason," Wilson said. "I came too far to just turn around. ... My mom and my siblings know how I feel about this sport, and how I feel about this university. And moving forward, they know once I put my mind to something I'm going to do it."

