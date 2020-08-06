FSU's Marvin Wilson says 'opting out' of season never entered his mind
On Thursday afternoon, one day before Florida State's football team opens preseason camp, Marvin Wilson made it crystal clear where his focus was for the fall of 2020.
"I'm really just focused here in Tallahassee," the Seminoles' star defensive tackle said. "My feet are here in Tallahassee. ... I'm just trying to focus on what we got going on here with the Seminole brand - and moving forward.
"As far as opting out? I didn't come back to just sit out or opt out and go prepare for the league. I think that's just taking the easy way out. For me personally, I came back because I have work here to do in Tallahassee."
With players from around the country (like Miami star defensive end Greg Rousseau) announcing they would be opting out for the upcoming season or organizing to make demands from their conferences before they agree to take the field, Wilson said none of that has even crossed his mind.
He's a surefire NFL draft pick, and he might be a first-rounder. He's a preseason All-American and considered one of the best defensive linemen in the country.
But first and foremost, he said during Thursday's Zoom call with the media, is that he's a Florida State Seminole. And he's almost excited beyond words about getting a chance to get back on the practice field with his teammates.
"I came back for my senior season for a reason," Wilson said. "I came too far to just turn around. ... My mom and my siblings know how I feel about this sport, and how I feel about this university. And moving forward, they know once I put my mind to something I'm going to do it."
Wilson made national news back in June when he went on social media to criticize a quote from head coach Mike Norvell about communication with the team.
A day later, things seemed to be completely soothed over and Florida State started some off-the-field programs for disadvantaged students in the Tallahassee area at Wilson's request.
Those programs mean a lot to Wilson. It's one of the reasons he came back and has decided to prepare for the 2020 campaign even with other high-profile college and NFL players opting out.
But he also came back for his teammates. And his goal is to get Florida State back to where it belongs, he said. And that can't happen if players like him don't stick it out this fall.
"We're not just trying to be the best defensive line in the nation," Wilson said on Thursday. "We're trying to live up to the standard of Florida State."
Wilson praised Norvell and the entire staff for the way they've handled the players' return to campus. He says the protocols in place to make sure an outbreak of COVID-19 doesn't happen are aggressive, strenuous and consistent.
And it starts with the coaching staff.
"I'm very happy with the protocols here at Florida State," he said. "I think they're over-emphasizing things, to be honest."
Wilson said that with a laugh and then talked about how the coaches are wearing face shields, how the team is conducting temperature checks every time a player walks into the building, the social distancing requirements that they employ, and the testing they conduct.
"I think they're doing a great job of taking care of us," Wilson said.
The senior also was asked about the new face shields that are being used inside the players' helmets. That didn't seem to be much of an issue for the former five-star recruit either.
"The helmet does get a lot hotter," Wilson. "But it keeps us safe. It is what it is. We're just doing things differently now. Like now we're doing interviews on Zoom. You've just got to adapt."
For more than three months, the Florida State football team communicated almost exclusively on Zoom. The players have now been back on campus for approximately two months. They've done voluntary workouts and virtual walk-throughs.
On Friday, they'll be back on the practice field. Getting ready for the 2020 season. With No. 21 leading the way.
"Just to fight through those times when we're away from each other," Wilson said. "We did 3 1/2 months of Zoom. ... We were away from each other. So it's going to mean that much more not only for Game Day, but even tomorrow, to step on the field as a team.
"I can't wait to get those pads on and get those pads poppin'."
