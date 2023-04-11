Matthew Cleveland is on the move, leaving Florida State after two seasons and entering the transfer portal.

Cleveland led the FSU in scoring (13.8 points) and was second in rebounding (7.4) in 2022-23, recording double-doubles in the middle of FSU's injury-depleted season. The sophomore guard also had a last-gasp shot at Miami to defeat the Hurricanes, who eventually made a run to the Final Four.

But FSU went just 9-23 last season and Cleveland is looking to develop elsewhere.

"Thank you Florida State for the past two years and all the memories that I have made," Cleveland posted on Twitter on Tuesday night. "Thank you to the whole coaching staff for making me who I am today not only as a player but as a man. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal."

Cleveland follows another one of FSU's top guards, Caleb Mills, in departing Tallahassee. Mills has landed at Memphis.

FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said toward the end of the season that he planned to bring in three-four transfers for the 2023-24 season. Josh Nickelberry of La Salle, the Atlantic 10's Sixth Man, is set to visit FSU on Thursday.

Other visits by prospects have not been confirmed, although FSU is a finalist for Georgetown guard Primo Spears, Hofstra guard Aaron Estrada and VCU forward Jalen DeLoach.