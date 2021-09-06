FSU's McKenzie Milton captures nation's hearts with improbable comeback

“Everybody knows his story and all that has gone into it. He’s somebody that you cheer for. Just a special young man.”

“McKenzie is a great competitor," FSU coach Mike Norvell said in his postgame press conference. "As we went into this week, he just kept saying, ‘Coach, I’ll be ready.’ You never know when the opportunity is going to present itself. Jordan (starter Jordan Travis) had a couple things happen there late, and McKenzie came in, and he was ready. He prepared well.

FSU ended up falling in the extra period, 41-38, but Milton's performance -- and story -- will likely be the talk of college football this week.

Milton, the former UCF star who nearly lost his leg following a horrific injury three years ago, came off the bench to lead the Seminoles on two scoring drives to complete an 18-point rally and force the No. 9-ranked Fighting Irish into overtime.

Even in a battle between all-time great college football programs Florida State and Notre Dame, McKenzie Milton nearly stole the show Sunday night at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Milton’s story -- or at least the tragic injury that he has now flipped into an inspirational comeback -- began three years ago when he was blindsided in a game against South Florida.

One minute, Milton was on the brink of leading his Knights to a second straight undefeated regular season. The next, his career was in danger.

During a long road to recovery, during which he underwent dozens of surgeries and medical procedures, Milton was adamant he would return to the field. He wasn't satisfied with simply walking again; he wanted to get back to the sport that saw him finish in the top 10 of Heisman Trophy balloting in 2017 and '18.

Once he received the go-ahead during the summer of 2020 from his doctors, Milton participated on the scout team at UCF in the fall. Then he entered the transfer portal in December, and 12 days later he officially brought his comeback story to FSU.

“I thank God for the opportunity to play for Florida State. I was grateful for the coaches for believing in me,” Milton said late Sunday night. “A lot of people would have probably written me off. Just a huge thank you to everyone who helped me get to this point.”

But in the Seminoles’ thrilling opener against Notre Dame, Milton didn’t take center stage when the game first kicked off. He patiently waited his turn, instead taking the field with a mere nine minutes remaining, FSU trailing 38-28 and in the midst of a fourth-quarter drive.

“I wasn’t really trying to process the emotions out there. I knew there was a job that had to be done, and I had to go out there and execute,” Milton said “Just tried to soak everything in, but at the same time go out there and execute.”

Milton took every snap the rest of the way, leading the offense right down the field during Florida State’s final two possessions of regulation. He fired a pocket pass to Keyshawn Helton over a linebacker’s head to later set up Treshaun Ward’s touchdown that cut the lead to 38-35.

FSU then sent the game to overtime on Ryan Fitzgerald’s 43-yard field goal -- a game-tying try that might not have been possible if not for some minor Milton magic.

After a bad snap flew past him, Milton saved the Seminoles from being pushed out of field-goal range by quickly scooping up the ball and tossing it out of bounds while alluding three Notre Dame defenders in the process.

When asked to reflect on his performance, Milton first credited his support system and his faith.

“God is real. Nobody has ever come back from an injury like this, and I’m not tooting my own horn, but it's just answering prayers,” Milton said. “Thousands of people praying for me the moment I got hurt. Coaches believing in me, teammates”

Especially his mother and family, who were in attendance in the stands Sunday night.

“They’ve been there every step of the way. Definitely wouldn’t be here without them,” Milton explained. “Like I said, there’s days where I would doubt myself. But I always had these people supporting me. I am just very grateful for them.”