FSU's much-improved run defense eager for big test from Syracuse
With so many new faces in the rotation -- between transfers and younger players earning their first substantial playing time -- there was no guarantee Florida State's defensive line was going to be a strength for the Seminoles this season.
Yet through the first four games, that group might be performing better than any other on the entire FSU team -- especially when opponents try to run the football.
The Seminoles held Notre Dame to 65 rushing yards and an average of 1.9 yards per carry, and they limited Jacksonville State to 108 yards and 2.8 per carry. Wake Forest was able rack up 225 rushing yards, but it took the Demon Deacons 58 attempts to do that; they averaged 3.9 yards per carry. And Louisville averaged 3.2 yards while rushing for a total of 131.
All combined, FSU opponents are rushing for 3.06 yards per carry this season, which ranks No. 28 in the nation. One year ago, the Seminoles allowed 5.12 per attempt, which ranked 103rd.
While Florida State's pass defense has not been as successful -- nor has the team as a whole -- defensive ends coach John Papuchis credited the leadership of veterans like defensive tackle Robert Cooper and SEC transfers Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas with keeping the defensive front locked in.
“They understand the value of preparation, working hard in practice. Then that level-headedness throughout the game, you’re going to have ups and downs,” Papuchis said. “Regardless of circumstance in the game, they don’t seem phased by what’s happening...We’ve been down in some games, and they’ve responded. That’s who they are as men.”
That group will be tested in a big way this Saturday against Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network). The Orange pride themselves on running the football under offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert.
Second-year running back Sean Tucker is the nation’s third-leading rusher, and he tops the ACC at 536 yards, 7 touchdowns and a 6.5-yard average through four games.
As a team, Syracuse boasts the ACC's third-best rushing offense at 216 yards per-game.
“They like a lot of power read inserts," FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach said. "We’ve been working on power read inserts and outside zones, and things like that. Inserts are when the tight end lines up in the backfield, and he can insert between a tackle or a guard.”
