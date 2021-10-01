FSU's much-improved run defense eager for big test from Syracuse

ALSO SEE: Third-and-Lang: How FSU is creating big plays for its running backs

All combined, FSU opponents are rushing for 3.06 yards per carry this season, which ranks No. 28 in the nation. One year ago, the Seminoles allowed 5.12 per attempt, which ranked 103rd.

While Florida State's pass defense has not been as successful -- nor has the team as a whole -- defensive ends coach John Papuchis credited the leadership of veterans like defensive tackle Robert Cooper and SEC transfers Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas with keeping the defensive front locked in.

“They understand the value of preparation, working hard in practice. Then that level-headedness throughout the game, you’re going to have ups and downs,” Papuchis said. “Regardless of circumstance in the game, they don’t seem phased by what’s happening...We’ve been down in some games, and they’ve responded. That’s who they are as men.”

That group will be tested in a big way this Saturday against Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network). The Orange pride themselves on running the football under offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert.

Second-year running back Sean Tucker is the nation’s third-leading rusher, and he tops the ACC at 536 yards, 7 touchdowns and a 6.5-yard average through four games.

As a team, Syracuse boasts the ACC's third-best rushing offense at 216 yards per-game.

“They like a lot of power read inserts," FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach said. "We’ve been working on power read inserts and outside zones, and things like that. Inserts are when the tight end lines up in the backfield, and he can insert between a tackle or a guard.”