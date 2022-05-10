FSU's Norvell, Alford share thoughts on NCAA's NIL enforcement

* A University of Miami supporter announcing an $800,000 NIL agreement with a transfer basketball player as soon as the player announced he was committing to the Hurricanes.

The NCAA's action, of course, comes on the heels of several high-profile and concerning developments in recent weeks, including:

No new rules were announced. Instead, the NCAA went to greater lengths to outline what actions constitute violations and who all could be defined as a "booster" when it comes to providing impermissible benefits on behalf of a school.

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. -- Shortly before they wrapped up the first day of ACC spring meetings Monday afternoon, conference administrators and coaches received the NCAA's latest guidance on name, image and likeness as it pertains to recruits, transfer prospects and concerns about "pay for play."

While virtually all of the coaches and athletics directors who spoke with the media after Monday's meetings seemed encouraged that the NCAA took some action, several also acknowledged they're not exactly sure what college athletics' governing body will be able to do.

"You see some of the ideas that came out today about enforcement," FSU athletics director Michael Alford said. "OK, let's see what that means. We really don't know at this point."

Of all the NIL-related issues that have arisen since the activity was sanctioned by the NCAA last summer, the one that seems to generate the most outrage from coaches is tampering. If a player like Addison, who is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, can be lured into the transfer portal with the promise of millions in NIL deals, then whose roster is really safe from similar inducements.

** Live Updates from the ACC Meetings in Amelia Island **

Mike Norvell, who is entering his third year as Florida State's head coach, acknowledged in an interview with Warchant that at least "a couple" players on his roster have received overtures about entering the portal.

While FSU would not be allowed to counter offers like that -- if the Seminoles did, they would be in violation of NCAA rules and Florida law -- Norvell said he appreciated that his players have been forthright

"There are strong rules against that," Norvell said, when asked about tampering. "It got brought to my attention in a couple situations, but at the end of the day, we're gonna operate to a certain standard. I know it's tough for players in what they have to navigate through, but I appreciate our guys -- just the openness of conversation. And I think we've been able to manage that well."

When the NCAA announced last summer that athletes would be able to profit from their name, image and likeness, only a loose framework of rules and interpretations was provided.

That has led some schools -- and their supporters -- to act more brazen than ever when it comes to enticing recruits and transfers with financial incentives. And in turn, other schools have been forced to either try to match those efforts or risk falling behind the competition.

"People are always examining all angles," Norvell said. "And that's where, for us, it is just making sure everybody is on the same page -- what those regulations are nationally and then obviously within conference, (the state) and all those areas. But it is a new day. So any time you can talk about that in a collective group, I think it's a positive thing."