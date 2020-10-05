According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Bowden confirmed Monday that he tested positive for the virus last week but has not experienced any symptoms, such as fever or coughing.

Before taking questions at his weekly Monday press conference, Florida State football coach Mike Norvell expressed concern about legendary Seminoles coach Bobby Bowden, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 90-year-old coaching icon has visited with Norvell and the Seminoles' players and staff more than once since Norvell was hired last December.

"We're thinking about Coach," said Norvell, who also tested positive for the virus last month and recovered without experiencing symptoms. "He'll be in our thoughts and prayers. Hoping for a speedy recovery and looking forward to seeing him around here soon."

Norvell said he has always admired Bowden from afar, and he has been amazed by how eager the legendary coach has been to embrace the current staff. Bowden visited an FSU practice just last month.

"it's incredible," Norvell said. "He's one of the great coaches to ever coach the game. ... It's beyond anything I would have ever dreamed to have that relationship."

