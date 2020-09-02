Mike Norvell and Geoff Collins never squared off when they were up-and-coming head coaches in the American Athletic Conference. They weren't supposed to meet this year, either. But once the ACC overhauled its 2020 schedules as a result of new COVID-19 protocols -- and Norvell's Florida State Seminoles were pitted against Collins' Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the teams' Sept. 12 season opener -- it took very little time to get reacquainted. Norvell, who previously was the head coach at Memphis, remembers the teams Collins coached at Temple (2017-18) as ones that were tough, hard-nosed and paid great attention to detail. Collins said he saw the same characteristics in Norvell's Tigers. "Was always impressed with how hard they played," Collins said. "The physicality, the culture -- because they played really, really hard." Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

FSU freshman defensive back Sidney Williams (right) attempts to break up a pass in practice this preseason. (FSU Sports Information)

Even though Memphis and Temple didn't face each other during those seasons, each coach said they took note of the other's programs when breaking down film of common opponents. At times, it might have felt like looking in a mirror. "Teams that played hard. You could tell there were some similar philosophical approaches to the mindset and the little things that show up," Norvell said. "They played with great effort, physicality. A lot of versatility in the schemes in what they try to do." That last part was another characteristic that stuck out to both coaches. While Norvell has an overarching goal of what he wants his offense to look like -- a pro-style attack that plays with great tempo -- he has tailored it each year to the personnel on his roster. When watching Collins' teams at Temple and his other stops along the way, including defensive coordinator stints at Mississippi State and Florida, Norvell saw a similar approach. "Offensively and defensively, you'll see so many different looks and packages," Norvell said. "They play to the strengths of their personnel. Each year, they look a little bit different, but they're playing to what their guys do well." Collins did not enjoy much success during his first season in Atlanta, but the Yellow Jackets did have a few bright spots. They went 3-9 overall, with their victories coming against USF and N.C. State at home and Miami on the road. And as Norvell began taking a closer look at Tech's 2020 roster after the new schedules were announced, he saw that Collins' staff had upgraded the talent pool in a major way.