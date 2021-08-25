FSU's Norvell goes in depth on quarterback competition

After Wednesday's practice, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell said the evaluation and competition was ongoing at the quarterback position. If anything changes, he said, he'll make an announcement on who the starter will be for the Notre Dame game on Sept. 5.

"We'll probably have a pretty good plan (at quarterback) going into next week and what we want it to look like," Norvell said. "At the end of the day, it's always a constant competition. If there was just one piece to it, it would probably be a little bit easier. But we've got some talented guys - guys that are competing at a high level.

"We're going to continue to see that as we progress through, and if we make a decision early, then we'll announce that."

Norvell said they've started doing some scout work on Notre Dame, but he added that the practices the last two days have been mainly focused on the Seminoles themselves.

When that changes, of course, and the focus turns fully to the Fighting Irish, he would like to have a starting quarterback on the depth chart.

Even if it's not announced publicly.

Norvell talked about both Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton, the two frontrunners for the job, after Wednesday's practice.

On Milton: "He's doing well. At this time, we're still going through our process of evaluating where things are for the competition here in Week 1. McKenzie, we've had a very specific plan for him on what we want to see and what we want to do. Once again, we have all intents and purposes that each person practicing — not just McKenzie but all the quarterbacks — that we feel very good about our health and availability for Week 1.

"But pretty remarkable the things he's been able to do coming off that injury a few years back. We're excited about what this year's going to be for him."

Travis had a couple of big throws in the practice on Wednesday, including two long passes to tight end Wyatt Rector. But one element of Travis' skillset that doesn't shine like it likely would in a game is his ability to run.

Once he scrambles from the pocket to avoid a sack or keep on a read-option play, the whistle is blown anytime a defender gets near him.

Norvell was asked if that alters how he evaluates the dynamic dual-threat QB.

"It's one of his great talents," he said of Travis' running ability. "And I think when you look at him and McKenzie, when things don't necessarily go well, (they have) the ability to extend plays. We're not going to hit our quarterbacks, we're going to be smart with them here. And there are times when they're called for a sack when maybe it wouldn't be.

"There's also times where they would probably have explosive plays (on the ground) where we're trying to make sure to be smart with them as well. So, I'm excited about their elusiveness. And Jordan showed last year just how dangerous that can be in the running game. The thing I'm excited about is just his growth in the passing game and what he's been able to do to couple that. It's really impressive to see his growth."