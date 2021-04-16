In the high-stakes, and sometimes cut-throat, world of college football recruiting, it's a concept that might sound like sacrilege. For Florida State football coach Mike Norvell, it's business as usual. When Norvell holds his Sunshine Showcase Mega Camp on the FSU campus on June 6, he not only will allow coaches from several other college football programs -- including some in the state of Florida -- to come watch the prospects work out, he is inviting them to participate. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

FSU football coach Mike Norvell takes a different approach than most with his Mega Camp. (FSU Sports Information)

They will help run the drills. They will be allowed to communicate with the players. In some cases, they will end up recruiting them to their programs. Come again? "He brings college coaches from all over the place and hundreds of kids," said TigerSportsReport.com publisher Bryan Moss, who covered Norvell's camps at Memphis. "It's not going to be just his staff. He'll have staffs from all over the place -- from Division-I and FCS to Division-II and Division-III coaches. And they'll all get to come in and evaluate and work with the kids." Indeed, on Friday morning, Norvell and FSU announced some of the staffs that will be participating in his first FSU Mega Camp: Florida A&M, Minnesota, Washington State, UCF, USF, Troy, Stetson, Charleston Southern, Geneva College and Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Other college are expected to be added as the event approaches.

