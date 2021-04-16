FSU's Norvell invites coaches from other colleges to work Mega Camp
In the high-stakes, and sometimes cut-throat, world of college football recruiting, it's a concept that might sound like sacrilege.
For Florida State football coach Mike Norvell, it's business as usual.
When Norvell holds his Sunshine Showcase Mega Camp on the FSU campus on June 6, he not only will allow coaches from several other college football programs -- including some in the state of Florida -- to come watch the prospects work out, he is inviting them to participate.
***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***
They will help run the drills. They will be allowed to communicate with the players. In some cases, they will end up recruiting them to their programs.
Come again?
"He brings college coaches from all over the place and hundreds of kids," said TigerSportsReport.com publisher Bryan Moss, who covered Norvell's camps at Memphis. "It's not going to be just his staff. He'll have staffs from all over the place -- from Division-I and FCS to Division-II and Division-III coaches. And they'll all get to come in and evaluate and work with the kids."
Indeed, on Friday morning, Norvell and FSU announced some of the staffs that will be participating in his first FSU Mega Camp: Florida A&M, Minnesota, Washington State, UCF, USF, Troy, Stetson, Charleston Southern, Geneva College and Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Other college are expected to be added as the event approaches.
Preparation meets opportunity at the #SunshineShowcase Mega Camp— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 16, 2021
Visit https://t.co/b1sueKZ1Qd to sign up today pic.twitter.com/kZpLiV4myi
The one-day camp will be open to prospects who are entering the 11th grade or older.
They will participate in a series of combine-style events -- 40-yard dash, broad jump and pro shuttle -- and they also will learn position techniques from the coaches and compete with each other in one-on-one drills.
*ALSO SEE: Making up for lost time: FSU's Norvell loads schedule with camps, clinics
While Florida State's staff will certainly be evaluating prospects for their own purposes, the broader mission of the camp is to help players -- who might not be ready for the ACC -- to be seen by other college programs.
"This camp is designed to expose individuals’ talent with coaches from across the country," according to the FSU summer camp website, CoachNorvellCamps.com.
The camps also have proven to be beneficial for the coaches as well.
From Norvell's perspective, it gives him a chance to observe coaches at other programs. And it gives those assistants an opportunity to network with him and each other.
"He builds those relationships with these coaches," Moss said. "So if there's a coaching change, he already has those relationships ... and he could see how that coach worked at a camp live and in person.
"So it's not only great for the kids, it's great for coaches who might be looking for an opportunity to join Norvell's staff."
Norvell also will be hosting a series of other camps, which will feature only college coaches from Florida State. The complete schedule and registration information is available at CoachNorvellCamps.com.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council