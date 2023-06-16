Onyi Echegini, a senior midfielder on Florida State’s 2022 College Cup team, has earned a spot on Nigeria’s Women's World Cup team roster.

Echegini was named second team All-ACC this past season and was voted to the ACC All-Tournament team. She scored 11 goals and had six assists for a total of 28 points, which tied for the team lead.

In 2022, Echegini started 20 of FSU’s 21 games and played 1,374 minutes in her first season with the Seminoles. Echegini began her career at Mississippi State.

A native of London, Echegini will open play with Nigeria in the World Cup on July 20 against Canada in group play. Australia and Ireland are also in Group B. FSU’s Heather Payne is also expected to compete for Ireland at the World Cup.

All Women's World Cup matches will be held in Australia and New Zealand, with Fox and FS1 broadcasting the majority of the games.