FSU finishes the regular season with a 6-6 record and will find out its bowl destination after next weekend's conference championship games. The Seminoles also are expected to announce a new head coach in the next week.

Haggins, who had won all four of his previous games as the Seminoles' interim head coach, suffered his first defeat Saturday night as the Seminoles were clobbered by No. 8 Florida, 40-17

GAINESVILLE -- Not even Odell Haggins could prevent a loss for the Florida State football team this time.

Box Score: No. 8 Florida 40, FSU 17

With the win, Florida ends the regular season with a 10-2 mark.

While Haggins, FSU's longtime defensive line coach, was thought to have an outside shot at earning the permanent job with a strong finish to the season, that chance was likely dashed by Saturday's lopsided defeat.

Haggins replaced the fired Willie Taggart earlier this month and helped the Seminoles win two games to become bowl eligible; he went 2-0 as the interim head coach in 2017 as well.

After tying Saturday's game at 7-7 on their opening drive, the Seminoles never mounted much of a threat the rest of the game. Florida dominated in all phases -- offense, defense and special teams -- and FSU was sloppy throughout, committing double-digit penalties.

UF quarterback Kyle Trask threw three touchdown passes in the first half and then delivered his fourth early in the third quarter.

Florida State's first touchdown came on a 1-yard run by backup quarterback Jordan Travis, and the Seminoles later added 10 points in the third quarter. Ricky Aguayo kicked a 48-yard field goal, and Cam Akers broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run.

The Seminoles, who have been hobbled by injuries all season, suffered another big one in the first half Saturday.

Junior safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, who hit the 100-tackle mark for the season early in the game, went down with what appeared to be a serious leg injury. His leg was placed in an air cast, and he was carted back to the Seminoles' locker room.

