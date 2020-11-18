After just one season on the Florida State men's basketball team, Patrick Williams was selected Wednesday night with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.

That ties Dave Cowens for the highest selection in FSU basketball history.

Williams, a North Carolina native, did not start one game during his only season at Florida State and played 30 minutes in a game only twice.

But like Mfiondu Kabengele, who was taken in the first round of the 2019 draft, Williams was named the ACC's Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds and leading the team with 30 blocked shots.

