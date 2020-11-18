FSU's Patrick Williams selected No. 4 in NBA Draft by Chicago Bulls
After just one season on the Florida State men's basketball team, Patrick Williams was selected Wednesday night with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.
That ties Dave Cowens for the highest selection in FSU basketball history.
Williams, a North Carolina native, did not start one game during his only season at Florida State and played 30 minutes in a game only twice.
But like Mfiondu Kabengele, who was taken in the first round of the 2019 draft, Williams was named the ACC's Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds and leading the team with 30 blocked shots.
Williams is only the fourth NBA lottery pick in FSU history, joining George McCloud (No. 7 in 1989), Al Thornton (No. 14 in 2007) and Jonathan Isaac (No. 6 in 2017).
According to ESPN, Williams will receive a four-year contract worth $32.1 million, with $14.5 million guaranteed.
The 6-foot, 8-inch small forward is expected to be the first of two first-round picks for the Seminoles in this draft, as FSU sophomore Devin Vassell is also projected to go among the first 10 to 12 picks.
The Seminoiles' Trent Forrest also could be selected in this draft as well.
