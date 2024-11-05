FSU's physicality called into question entering tough Notre Dame matchup

At his Monday press conference, Florida State coach Mike Norvell uttered a series of words that I have to imagine are amongst what football players least want to hear their coach say about them.

He said there were moments during the Seminoles' 35-11 home loss to North Carolina Saturday where he did not like the physicality of his team's performance.

"There were times in the game where I did not like the physicality that we put on display," Norvell said.

The head coach didn't specify if he was referring to one side of the ball over the other or the team as a whole. But you could certainly see it has applied both to the Seminoles' offense and defense this season.

In the UNC loss alone, FSU managed just 42 rushing yards and allowed seven sacks on offense while allowing the Tar Heels to rush for 289 yards on defense. UNC standout running back Omarion Hampton became the first player to rush for four touchdowns against FSU since Lamar Jackson in 2016.

"I think there were some good moments. There were times that we were playing very physical but had maybe a lapse in judgment of whether it was a gap to fit or maybe trying to do too much that opened up a seam or an opportunity for our opponent. But there were definitely plays that going back and seeing them on Saturday that I was displeased with..." Norvell said. "I told the team (Sunday) there is an expectation of what it needs to look like and making sure that you put everything that you have into each play, even if it is after a negative. There's going to be times you might get beat on a play. You might have something that you didn't desire, you didn't want to happen to you. But Lord willing, you get one more play, what's it going to look like and how are you going to respond in that situation?"

When examining the FSU defense, you could make the case that they have been worn down as the season has progressed by an offense that has struggled to extend drives or put points on the board consistently. FSU's offense ranks 130th in yards per play (4.45), 132nd in yards per rush (2.67) and 133rd in points per game (14.4) this season.

Over the last few weeks as FSU's defense has gone up against a few more talented offenses, the Seminoles have struggled mightily to stop the run. Four of FSU's last five opponents have rushed for 200+ yards against the Seminoles. FSU now ranks 115th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (191.44) and is allowing over 33 more rushing yards per game than any other ACC team.

"I'm sure there have been times in my career where maybe we've given up 30 and felt really good about the effort and physicality, but probably not much," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "Early in the game, I thought we showed up the right way. As the game wears on and they kept feeding the run game, I think there were times that we could have been much better. That's my job, to create that. There were some plays out there that are obviously unacceptable. There are unacceptable plays where the other team scores, you never want to allow that. But how it goes down is still important. Those are the things we have to make sure we have to address and either replace or correct."

One major problem for an FSU team dealing with interior questions about the consistency of its physicality this season? The Seminoles are facing probably the most physically-imposing team on their 2024 schedule this Saturday in No. 10 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. on NBC).