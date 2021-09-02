FSU's QB decision will remain on need-to-know basis until Sunday night

"It'll be revealed (by) who runs out on the field at 7:44 there on Sunday night," Norvell said with a smile. "Like I said at the beginning of this, guys will know. We're excited about the quarterback room, the opportunity that's ahead for us. And those guys have competed really well, and I'm excited about what we've seen."

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell confirmed after practice Thursday he won't make a public announcement about who will be taking the first snaps behind center before the Seminoles' season opener against the Fighting Irish.

But the rest of the free world, including the Notre Dame coaching staff, won't officially know until just after kickoff Sunday night.

He undoubtedly knows who it's going to be. The quarterbacks likely know. The rest of the players on the Florida State roster might know as well.

Jordan Travis, the redshirt sophomore, started five games a season ago despite dealing with various injuries. When healthy, he provides a dynamic dual-threat weapon.

Notre Dame won't likely face a quarterback with Travis' mobility for the rest of the season. So you can rest assured the Fighting Irish have been preparing for his running skills -- especially since he accounted for 300 yards, including 96 on the ground, in FSU's 42-26 loss to them a season ago.

Then there's McKenzie Milton.

The former UCF star was the most high-profile recruit of the Seminoles' 2021 transfer class. He has totaled 9,761 yards and 92 total touchdowns in his acclaimed college career. He was one of the best quarterbacks in the country before sustaining a devastating injury in the 2018 season.

So the Fighting Irish have undoubtedly been preparing for him as well.

"He's not the biggest guy in the world," Norvell said of Milton. "But you see the reason he's had such success throughout his career, because he can make things happen. Obviously, he can change all angles of how he throws a football, he's really good at finding passing windows.

"And I think you see that with all those guys. Jordan, it's been something he's continued to grown and been able to do a really nice job of. ... That's what I like about that room. It doesn't always have to be just how you draw it up on a board. They're able to adapt and improvise and make things happen."