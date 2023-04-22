Drue Hackenberg’s slider kept Florida State from putting together any big innings. And the Seminoles suffered a ninth straight home loss.

Hackenberg pitched a complete game, striking out 12, as Virginia Tech defeated FSU 4-3 on Saturday and handed the Seminoles a seventh straight ACC series loss. Hackenberg (4-4) used a nasty slider that tailed off away from FSU’s right-handed hitters.

"It was the command of the breaking ball," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "He was throwing it in any count. They felt like it was so tricky to identify."

Colton Vincent had an RBI single in the second and Jaime Ferrer had an RBI double off the right-field wall in the fifth, but FSU (13-25, 4-16 ACC) played from behind throughout the afternoon.

The Seminoles generated 11 hits but were just 2 of 10 with runners in scoring position, including a few missed chances in the ninth inning.

FSU is 2-19 in its last 21 games.

The Seminoles put two runners on with one out in the ninth, with DeAmez Ross’ RBI single cutting the lead to 4-3. Vincent struck out and a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. But James Tibbs flew out to left-center field and the Seminoles fell to 10-11 at Dick Howser Stadium.

"I know it’s another loss and that’s not the concept of this," Jarrett said. "But in that defeat you want to see that fight to the end and clearly they did."

FSU has now dropped every ACC series after the Seminoles took two of three from Pittsburgh. The Seminoles have lost to Boston College, Virginia, Miami, Clemson, NC State and Virginia Tech.

Conner Whittaker (3-5) pitched five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks. He had four strikeouts, throwing 96 pitches (57 strikes).

Armstrong had five strikeouts and allowed just one run in four innings of relief. The left-hander threw 50 pitches (37 strikes).

"One of the best outings I’ve seen him have," Jarrett said. "He had his fastball to both sides. His slider, worked away to the lefties nicely. And he threw some decent change-ups. He continues to evolve."

Armstrong made his 24th pitching appearance (and fifth straight). He entered the weekend Top 10 nationally in pitching appearances.

Ferrer had two doubles and leads FSU with 56 hits as well as 15 doubles.

It was the first complete game against FSU since May 6, 2022 by Joe Mancini of Boston College.