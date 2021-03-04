Rivals250 RB Alston impressed by FSU recruiting momentum, Norvell offense
Florida State is one of the hottest teams in recruiting for the class of 2022, and the Seminoles are turning up the heat with a number of elite prospects in the Southeast and beyond.
One of the targets the Seminoles would love to add to the fold is Rivals250 running back Damari Alston of College Park, Ga. He is a four-star prospect and rated by Rivals as one of the top 15 running backs in the country.
Alston talked with Warchant.com this week about his interest in FSU, the Seminoles' impressive momentum in recruiting and more.
While Alston says he isn't ready to name a leader just yet, the 5-foot-11, 206-pound back did make it clear that he has very high interest in the Seminoles. And a lot of that goes back to his relationships with running backs coach David Johnson, offensive line coach Alex Atkins, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and head coach Mike Norvell.
"Florida State is really a great program, and I love the coaching staff," Alston said. "I talk with a lot of the coaches. Coach 'YAC' (Johnson) is the guy I talk with the most, but I talk a lot with Coach Atkins who recruits our area, and FSU head coach Mike Norvell and Kenny Dillingham. They are always making sure I'm a priority to the program.
"When we talk, a lot of the times it's not about football, but things around me personally or things outside of football. With Coach Atkins, Coach Dillingham and Coach YAC, I have such a great relationship there."
Alston also has a unique perspective of what Florida State's offense could look like under Norvell and Dillingham.
