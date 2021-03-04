Florida State is one of the hottest teams in recruiting for the class of 2022, and the Seminoles are turning up the heat with a number of elite prospects in the Southeast and beyond.

One of the targets the Seminoles would love to add to the fold is Rivals250 running back Damari Alston of College Park, Ga. He is a four-star prospect and rated by Rivals as one of the top 15 running backs in the country.

Alston talked with Warchant.com this week about his interest in FSU, the Seminoles' impressive momentum in recruiting and more.

***Don't miss out on our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***