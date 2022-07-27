FSU's Robert Cooper: Special summer should lead to major improvement

During Florida State’s first day of preseason camp Wednesday, few players on the field had more experience during their Seminole career -- or perhaps better perspective -- than redshirt senior defensive tackle Robert Cooper. A three-year starter and regular member of FSU’s defensive line rotation since 2018, Cooper made the decision to come back for a fifth year in Tallahassee. And after showing teammates and coaches how committed he was during summer workouts, Cooper was chosen to "‘break the rock" after the final conditioning session. Cooper spoke after Wednesday's practice about his desire to not only play his “best ball” this season, but also to help leave the FSU program in the best position possible. “Just proving that I was a better player than what people have been seeing. I just want to play my best ball and help,” Cooper said. “When I was coming back, just help all of the young'uns. Even the new class, keep everything going. Make sure everybody knows the standard of what’s going on.” Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage! *** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play *** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day *** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

At the end of each summer -- and at various points throughout the year -- FSU's coaches choose one player to take a sledgehammer and smash a slab of rock that has been signed by every player on the team. Cooper received the special honor last week. “That was fun, I’m not gonna lie. Just because it was my first time breaking the rock,” Cooper said. “I held the hammer one time (as an honor), but I never got a chance to break the rock. Just breaking it, man, that was just … I was supposed to give a speech, but I was just so … it was amazing to me, knowing that I was chosen. "After the work that we all did, anybody could have broke the rock. I was happy I got the chance to do it.” It apparently was well-deserved. During Tuesday’s luncheon with the media, Norvell made a point to specifically praise Cooper even though the reporter's question wasn’t about the 6-foot-2, 335-pound defensive tackle. “A guy I definitely wanted to shout out that I thought had one of the best summers, Robert Cooper was phenomenal in his continued growth. Just the things that he’s done in this program, it’s been remarkable,” Norvell said. “When you watch the work, when you see the consistency, it’s truly special.” Now entering Year Three of Norvell’s regime, Cooper remarked on the differences in the program from years' past. “I do see a big difference, just with how fast everybody is moving. That tells you how confident more people are in what they’re doing,” Cooper said. ‘What’s expected from Coach [Adam] Fuller and Coach [Alex] Atkins. Everybody knows what to do. The standard has been set these past couple of years.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn42iIFdvcms8YnI+8J+NoiBQcm9ncmVzc2lvbjxicj7wn42iIEdy b3d0aDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHJlbmNobW9uc3Rl cjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRyZW5jaG1vbnN0ZXIxPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS2VlcENMSU1C aW5nP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jS2VlcENM SU1CaW5nPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Ob2xlRmFtaWx5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jTm9sZUZhbWlseTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZY ODBPbmluOEIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82WDgwT25pbjhCPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEZTVSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEZTVUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZTVUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTUwMTg4 NzM3NDM0MzUzNjY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMjEsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==