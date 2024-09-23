FSU's Roydell Williams likely out for 'extended' period

Florida State will be without Roydell Williams for what's likely an "extended" period of time, coach Mike Norvell said on Monday in his weekly press conference. It's not clear how much time Williams could miss.

Williams was seen in a walking boot during FSU's 14-9 win over California on Saturday. He had 20 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns in FSU's first three games.

"He'll be out probably for an extended period," Norvell said. "We have to continue to evaluate what that looks like. It's unfortunate for him, but it does open up a great opportunity for some of the younger guys."

FSU's running back room is deep, but now moves forward against SMU without Williams and versatile tailback Jaylin Lucas (who is also out for the season). Norvell said the Seminoles will turn toward younger backs.

The Seminoles leaned on redshirt senior Lawrance Toafili (17 carries, 80 yards) and Kam Davis (seven carries, 25 yards) in the Cal game. Sam Singleton (two carries, six yards) also earned some carries on a drive against the Bears.

FSU hasn't played true freshman Micahi Danzy — on offense or special teams — but he could be an option moving forward.

"L.T. did an outstanding job there in the game," Norvell said. "You saw Kam Davis, he got banged up a little bit in the game, was able to come back. Sam Singleton was able to get some work. Micahi Danzy is really pushing out. And obviously Caziah Holmes.

"That running back group is a very talented group. ... I'm very confident in the group we have and what they'll be able to do."

Norvell sounded optimistic about the return of offensive tackles Jeremiah Byers and Robert Scott. Byers has missed FSU's last three games, while Scott did not play against Cal.

"I do think those guys should be in pretty good shape to be available this week," Norvell said.

FSU has started four offensive line combinations in four games, including (from left) Darius Washington, T.J. Ferguson, Maurice Smith, Keiondre Jones and Jaylen Early against Cal.

