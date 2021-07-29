FSU's Scottie Barnes goes No. 4 in NBA Draft to Toronto

This time it was freshman Scottie Barnes' turn; he was selected fourth overall Thursday night by the Toronto Raptors.

For the second straight year, the Florida State men's basketball team produced the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft.

Barnes ties Williams and NBA legend Dave Cowens as the highest NBA Draft picks in FSU history. He was named the ACC's Sixth Man and Freshman of the Year after helping lead the Seminoles to their third straight NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

“This is a great place for Scottie to begin his NBA career," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "He’s just what Toronto needs. Great place for him. Great coach. Great organization. It is a great place for him to start. They have won a World Championship. The Raptors organization has a winning DNA. He is going to be a great teammate. We are all very excited for him and looking forward to him being a great NBA player.”

More from FSU's release:

With the selections of Barnes at No. 4 in 2021 and Williams at No. 4 in 2020, Leonard Hamilton’s program at Florida State is the only collegiate program in the nation with a top-five pick in each of the last two NBA Drafts.

Barnes is just the fourth one-and-done player in Florida State history, joining former Seminoles Malik Beasley (first round pick of the Denver Nuggets in 2016), Jonathan Isaac (first round Draft Lottery pick of the Orlando Magic in 2017), and Patrick Williams (first round Draft Lottery pick of the Chicago Bulls in 2020).

Barnes is the sixth NBA Draft Lottery pick in school history. He joins a talented list of Seminoles selected in the draft lottery: Patrick Williams (No. 4 overall, 2020, Chicago Bulls), Barnes (No. 4 overall, 2021 Totonto Raptors), Jonathan Isaac (No. 6 overall, 2017, Orlando Magic), George McCloud (No. 7 overall, 1989, Indiana Pacers), Devin Vassell (No. 11 overall, 2020, San Antonio Spurs) and Al Thornton (No. 14 overall, 2007, Los Angeles Clippers).

Barnes led Florida State to an 18-7 overall record and to an 11-4 mark in ACC play during the 2020-21 season. The Seminoles finished in second place in the ACC regular season standings, played in the championship game of the ACC Tournament for the fourth time in school history, and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Barnes averaged 10.3 points (third on the team), 4.0 rebounds (fifth), 4.1 assists (first), 1.5 steals (first) and 0.4 blocked shots (fourth) in his only season as a Seminole. He earned All-American Honorable Mention honors as named by the Associated Press. Barnes earned All-ACC Tournament Second-Team selection in leading the Seminoles to the championship game of the ACC Tournament.

For Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, Barnes is the 11th first round pick in his head coaching career. He has now coached 12 first round picks, including nine first round picks at Florida State. Hamilton’s first round picks at Florida State include Thornton (Los Angeles Clippers, 2007), Toney Douglas (Los Angeles Lakers, 2009), Chris Singleton (Washington Wizards, 2011), Malik Beasley (Denver Nuggets, 2016), Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic, 2017), Mfiondu Kabengele (New Jersey Nets, 2019), Williams (Chicago Bulls, 2020), Vassell (San Antonio Spurs, 2020 and now Barnes.

A total of 16 Seminoles have been selected in the NBA Draft in Hamilton’s 19 seasons as Florida State’s head coach.

