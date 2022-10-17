The Florida State football team is getting a luxury not afforded to many teams across the country.

A second bye week, something the Seminoles only received because they hosted Duquesne in Week 0.

When FSU had its first bye week, it was fresh off the win over LSU in New Orleans. It allowed the Seminoles a bit of extra time to bask in the win before resetting mentally before their Friday night game at Louisville.

This time, it’s a mental reset of a different kind. FSU enters this week’s bye on a three-game losing streak where it lost three games to ranked opponents by a combined 18 points. This makes the second bye week much more ideally timed than the first as it allows head coach Mike Norvell to drill home the message of how close the Seminoles are instead of the fact that they have lost three straight games.

“It's continue to believe. Continue to work. The experiences that we have, they're all ours,” Norvell said after Saturday’s 34-28 loss to No. 4 Clemson. “Ultimately you go one of two ways with it. Either you learn from the lessons, you apply them, you continue to push and allow that experience to grow and then make the necessary corrections, so it doesn't cost you again, that it's not something that comes back (or you don’t). And it's everybody involved. It's not just players. It's coaches, all of us. We're all in this together as we're growing.”

Norvell said in the aftermath of the Clemson loss that losing all three of the games over this recent stretch was “sickening” to him. For the Seminoles to be in all three of those games and let them get away for differing reasons is no doubt a tough pill for the team and the fan base to swallow.



