Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his staff will end their summer the same way they started it — recruiting. FSU is expecting some of the top prospects in the country from the classes of 2024 through 2026 on campus for their Seminole Showcase camp on Saturday.

Similar to FSU's Elite Camp, which was held in June, the prospects attending Saturday's Seminole Showcase will have the chance to tour the Florida State campus and athletics facilities as well as meet with their position coaches, strength and conditioning, player development and support staffs. And most importantly, get to spend time with and work out for FSU coaching staff inside Doak Campbell Stadium.