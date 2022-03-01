FSU's Storms sees new leaders emerge, major progress in Tour of Duty

Moments after Tuesday's grueling Tour of Duty workout, Florida State strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms met with the media to talk about the gains he has seen from the Seminoles' players. The first question he was asked was about the difference between now and two years ago, which was his first offseason with the Seminoles. He said it is immense. "Tour of Duty is a different thing," Storms said. "I don't care who you are, I don't care what level you are or anything else, it takes a year to kind of get your feet under you and mentally get your head wrapped around what Tour of Duty's will throw at you. "You see the growth. You see guys who may have struggled (two years ago), and you see those guys leading groups and excelling now. Because they've been in the program. And not just being in better shape and everything else, but being mentally tougher, mentally stronger." ***Don't miss out on our great FSU Sports and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***

FSU strength coach Josh Storms talked with the media following Tuesday morning's Tour of Duty. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

The Tour of Duty, which features an hour of running, jumping, agility drills and other exercises, takes place multiple times per week in the winter, but Tuesday's session was the only one open to the media. *ALSO SEE: Initial observations of FSU transfers and freshman early enrollees While the Tour is only one part of the Seminoles' offseason conditioning program, it's at the core of everything head coach Mike Norvell is trying to instill in this program. He wants physical and mental toughness, he wants discipline, and he wants a willingness to push through even when things aren't going well. It's a workout that is arduous and exhausting even for the older guys. And the new guys have never experienced anything like it. With that in mind, Storms was asked how the new players had acclimated to the offseason regimen. And he said highly touted defensive end transfer Jared Verse has been impressive not only with his physical skills but his mindset as well. "That dude is a certified freak of nature," Storms said. On the other side of the ball, he said Wisconsin OL transfer Kayden Lyles has been a great addition to the position group. He's a veteran who has played a lot of football, lifted a lot of weights and has taken some younger linemen under his wing this offseason. All in all, Storms said the new guys have fit in well during their first exposure to Tour of Duty and the offseason program. "It's been good," he said. "So, if you look at the team this year, with 109 guys on the roster right now, I believe 45 or 46 guys this is their very first winter program. ... So their first Tour of Duty was seven weeks ago. So you see the growth of those guys. Some guys come in very ready and some guys go through young-guy stuff. "But once again, whether you're a transfer guy or an early enrollee freshman, Tour of Duty is a different deal, right?"