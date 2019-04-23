Florida State's hot streak in recruiting continued Tuesday night as the Seminoles snared a commitment from highly regarded 2020 defensive back Derek Bermudez.

Although he hasn't been evaluated yet by Rivals, Bermudez has emerged as a major target for several national powers, including Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida and many others. The Jacksonville Sandalwood standout reportedly has more than 20 offers.

"FSU has been the place that I feel at home when I'm there," Bermudez said after making the commitment. "I feel it's a place I can be developed very well. I just knew this was the place for me."

The talented defensive back said FSU coach Willie Taggart was elated when he shared the news.

"He was so excited," Bermudez said. "He was like, 'Are you serious?' So there's no doubt he was happy."

The fit in the FSU defense also stood out to Bermudez.

"It's a family there at FSU, and they made sure every day to show how much they wanted me. But it was also about the fit and how aggressive that defense is, "replied Bermudez. I feel I can play either corner or safety in this defense. It's a great fit and this is the place I wanted to be.

Bermudez's commitment is the Seminoles' second from a defensive back -- and third overall -- in a week. On Saturday, FSU picked up a pledge from Miami Central DB Jalen Harrell, and one day earlier the Seminoles landed a commitment from IMG Academy defensive end Josh Griffis.

FSU now has 10 commitments for the Class of 2020.

