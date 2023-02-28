Ta’Niya Latson made an impression from Day 1, dropping 28 points in her first college game. The opponents got tougher, and so did Latson, in the best season of all timeby an ACC freshman.

The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 21.3 points this season, the first time a freshman has led the league in scoring, and Latson also averaged 18.3 points in ACC games. She was the runaway winner of the league’s rookie of the year award. Latson was announced as the winner as well as a first-team All-ACC pick on Tuesday afternoon on the ACC Network.

“We had high expectations for Ta’Niya coming into the season,” FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. “We knew she was going to be relied on to be an impact player, to be a scorer to be a dependable on-ball defender. But you never know what the freshmen, how they're going to acclimate, how quickly they're going to get control of all that stuff. And she did that so well. I’ve just been blown away at how well she's handled it all, how early that she figured it out and stepped into the role of being our leading scorer, being the conference’s leading scorer.”

Latson hit the 30-point mark in seven games, led the ACC with 18 games of 20 or more points and was incredibly consistent in reaching double figures in all but two games. She has scored 659 points and she would become just the second Seminole to surpass the 700-point mark.

From an efficiency standpoint, Latson shot 45.5 percent from the floor and was second in the ACC in free-throw percentage (85.9). She was also the Seminoles’ point guard, helping them lead the ACC in scoring per game (80.9).

“Both times we played Florida State, she had two of her best games of the year,” GT coach Nell Fortner said. “The other thing that happened with Ta’Niya it seems like (is) she's in the right situation at the right time. They needed a point guard and they needed one with her skill to be able to score the ball like that and it frees up a lot of other people because you have to focus on her and spend attention on her. And it's given other people an opportunity to break free and knock down some shots. She's just really good in that system.

“Brooke (Wyckoff) is doing a really good job putting the ball in her hand and letting her go. But it's not only for her, she opens up a lot opportunities for others. She's pretty special.”

FSU (23-8, 12-6 ACC) will play on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. The ACC Tournament bracket can be viewed on our women's sports forum.

The Seminoles are viewed as a No. 6 seed by ESPN.com bracketologist Charlie Creme.