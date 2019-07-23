Two Florida State football players -- junior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and sophomore wide receiver Tamorrion Terry -- were selected for the 2019 All-ACC Preseason Team, which was announced Tuesday morning.

Wilson led all conference defensive linemen in the voting, which was done last week by 173 media members at the ACC Kickoff event.

The poll illustrates the perceived disparity in talent between defending national champion Clemson and the rest of the conference. The Tigers had 13 of the 27 players on the list, including preseason Player of the Year QB Trevor Lawrence.

One of Lawrence's teammates, running back Travis Etienne, finished second in the Player of the Year voting.

Syracuse had four players on the team, while Miami had three, and Florida State and Boston College each had two. Three teams -- Duke, Pitt and Virginia -- had one selection apiece.

FSU running back Cam Akers was not selected for the preseason team, but he was one of five players in the conference to receive votes for Player of the Year.

Here's a look at the entire 2019 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)

WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)

AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)

OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)

OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)

OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)

C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)

Defense

DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)

DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)

DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)

LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)

LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)

CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)

CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)

S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)

S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)

Special Teams

PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)

P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)

SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)

ACC Player of the Year

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 127

2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 24

3. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 15

4. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 6

5. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1

