There hasn't been one single issue that has plagued the Florida State defense during its early struggles this season.

However, the case can certainly be made that a massive defensive issue has emerged and contributed in a major way to the Seminoles finding themselves in an 0-2 hole entering Saturday's home game vs. Memphis (Noon on ESPN).

Early this season, the FSU defense has struggled mightily to get off the field on third downs. Entering Week 3 of the season, the Seminoles are allowing the most third-down conversions of any Power Four team at 56%. Georgia Tech and Boston College converted a combined 14 of 25 third downs against the Seminoles, plummeting them to a tie for 128th nationally out of 134 FBS teams and nearly eight percentage points worse than the next-closest power conference team (Texas Tech at 48.3%).

Considering all FSU lost from last year's defense, it maybe shouldn't be a total surprise. And yet, it's hard not to be taken aback when you remember that the 2023 FSU defense allowed opponents to convert just 28.8% of their third downs, sixth-best nationally.

"They're all not the same, but the end result needs to be the same, which is getting the stop," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said Monday when reflecting on FSU's third-down defense woes.

Like the struggles on the defense as a whole, there hasn't been any one issue that has allowed opposing offenses to have so much third-down success against the Seminoles early this season. Part of it has been facing a pair of mobile quarterbacks, certainly, but other contributing factors have been the loss of a contained edge, the inability to get pressure on the quarterback in time or struggles to cover the same play, a wheel route, which BC ran multiple times on third down vs. FSU to massive success.

There is one common theme, though. The FSU defense has not done a good enough job of putting itself in advantageous third-down situations.

Of the 25 third downs the FSU defense has faced this season, only six have been third and eight yards or more. As you would probably expect given the difficulty, BC and GT converted just one of those third-and-longs.

The other 19 third downs, though, have been far more achievable for the opponent. Especially against Boston College, FSU didn't do well enough at keeping the Eagles behind the chains. BC converted 9 of 16 third downs (56.3%) against FSU in large part because it faced an average third-down distance of 5.2 yards and faced third and eight-plus yards just twice in 16 attempts.